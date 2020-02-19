WINCHESTER — Mark Pennington, assistant scout executive for the Shenandoah Area Council of Boy Scouts, provided the following statement from the council on Tuesday:
“Shenandoah Area Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Shenandoah Area Council — which provides programming, financial, facility and administration support to local units and individual Scouts throughout our nine-county area — is separate and distinct from the national organization. The Shenandoah Area Council serves more than 4,000 youths within six counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and three counties in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council.”
The national organization’s press release regarding its bankruptcy filing is available at www.bsarestructuring.org.
(1) comment
THe obvious question here is: Are the local council and troops completely innocent of the widespread sexual abuses and cover ups admitted to by the larger BSA organization by so many of it’s members?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.