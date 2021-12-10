WINCHESTER — The founder of a small beer brewery in downtown Winchester has been elected to the national Brewers Association's board of directors.
Holly Redding, co-owner of Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St., was selected in late November to serve as a taproom breweries board representative for the nonprofit organization that is comprised of more than 5,400 members. Her three-year term begins in February.
In a media release from Winchester Brew Works, Redding said she "will use my seat to ensure that support is provided to meet the unique needs of taproom breweries, particularly with the uncertainty of the next months and years as we are coming out of the COVID crisis."
According to the Brewers Association, taproom breweries are defined as beer-making businesses that sell more than 25% of their product on site and have limited food service. Beer-making operations with extensive food menus are considered pub breweries.
Based in Boulder, Colorado, the Brewers Association provides technical training and safety education, fosters diversity and defends America's independent craft brewers. It works in partnership with the 46,000 members of the American Homebrewers Association to promote best practices and standards of brewing excellence. For more information, visit brewersassociation.org.
Winchester Brew Works, which offers indoor and outdoor seating seven days a week, was founded in March 2016 by Redding and three co-owners. It includes a three-barrel brewhouse with a focus on making craft beers that are approachable for every customer. For more information, visit winchesterbrewworks.com.
