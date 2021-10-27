WINCHESTER — Local small business leaders received a crash course on hiring struggles, marketing and legal affairs during a breakfast gathering Tuesday morning.
The Small Business Day event, hosted by the Winchester Area Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley, was at The George Washington Hotel. About 35 business owners and chamber of commerce members attended.
One of the biggest issues small businesses face today is the lack of employees.
Cort Maddox, an adviser with the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, said the problem is rooted in the fact that minimum wage has increased and the workforce's age is shifting.
State Senate Bill 7 increased Virginia's minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 on May 1 and will increase it to $11 in January 2022. It is expected to increase to $13 by 2024.
Couple the rising wages with the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses are paying considerably more than they were before March 2020. This, Maddox said, puts small businesses in a tough spot.
But it’s not just wages impacting hiring. Maddox said other contributing factors include federal unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 and stimulus payments. Maddox added that the shifting age of the workforce has played a key role, mainly because younger workers are saving their money instead of putting it back into the economy.
This type of spending — or lack of it — didn't stimulate the economy like the federal government thought it would, Maddox said. He estimated the current workforce issues will likely last another three to nine months.
“This is something you have to find a way to pivot around in order to operate your business,” Maddox said. “If we continue to use the same things that we’ve been doing, the question will be, ‘Is your business still around in six to nine months?’”
Supply chain issues have also created debate on when or if businesses should hire more people, Maddox said. Conversely, potential employees know this an issue and may base their decision on whether to apply for a job at a particular business on it.
Maddox said some of the larger corporations are offering higher wages and more flexible schedules, with some offering remote work options. But small businesses can’t afford to get into a “spending war,” he said.
There also has been a rise in new businesses popping up, with about a 27% increase in new business applications in 2020. Maddox said a lot of younger potential workers are starting their own businesses instead of relying on working for someone else.
Maddox recommends that small business owners examine their expenses and find ways to be more efficient with what they have.
The key to fixing workforce issues is flexibility, he said.
“This group of millennial and Gen Zers are not going to continue to do work like they used to,” Maddox said. “Without coming and meeting them where they are, they’re not going to come to us. There are going to be other companies that are going to figure this out and they’re going to start doing that.”
Maddox said this can come down to creating a workplace culture that will entice young people to work for a particular business and stay there.
On the marketing side of things, Jake Hall, director of marketing services with Winchester-based Ingenium BCS, provided tips for business owners to consider when constructing and managing their websites.
Hall said an established business should spend 12-18% of its annual gross income on marketing annually, while a new business or a business launching a new product or venture should spend about 25-35%.
One key to successful web marketing, Hall said, is clear messaging.
“Imagine you have 10 seconds to give your elevator pitch to someone. Your message ought to be so clear that they know who, what, when, how, where and what you do,” he said. “That needs to be crystal clear on your website. The statement should be a ‘duh.’"
Other tips included avoiding technical terms or “inside” terms, making the next step on the webpage obvious and easy for potential customers, providing customer reviews and other ways to prove that a customer can trust your business, utilizing Google My Business so your business pops up during internet searches, utilizing the right social media platforms, and keeping track of your site’s analytics to learn what is working.
In the legal affairs portion of the event, Kevin McKannan, owner, president and managing attorney of Glenloch Legal in Winchester, said businesses must consider legal options as their number of employees grow.
Things to consider included whether your workers are employees or independent contractors, employee eligibility verification, employee benefits, workers’ compensation and employee time off.
In determining whether workers are employees or independent contractors, McKannan said there’s a weighted, 20-factor test that determines the answer.
Regarding benefits, if a business has over 50 full-time employees — or a mix of full- and part-time employees whose hours equal 50 full-time employees — McKannan said the business must offer medical benefits. Other benefits, such as retirement, also depend on the amount of workers. McKannan said there are “many layers” that business owners must be familiar with.
In Virginia, the Workers Compensation Commission is the state agency that administers the plan. If needed, contact your private insurer to get through the process. If you have more than three full-time employees, you must provide workers compensation.
McKannan said employers should make all of these policies clear and keep records in case something is called into question.
“I’m a big fan of employee manuals and making sure you properly outline your policies and procedures to your employees to make sure they comply with it and sign off on it,” he said.
The event was sponsored by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and the Lord Fairfax SBDC.
