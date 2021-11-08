WINCHESTER — Local entrepreneur Ruth Rau has been selected to participate in a national virtual pitch event hosted by the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) on Wednesday.
The winner will walk away with $10,000.
Rau owns the Winchester-based Mouse Loves Pig toy company, which she started as a way to create safe toys for her son.
“I started this business because when my oldest son was a year old, his favorite teething toy was recalled for lead paint, and I absolutely panicked. I lost my mind,” Rau said last December when she was chosen to compete in the Staunton Creative Community Fund’s Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) program. “But I took all of that parental panic one step further and I started researching how this could happen, how toys are regulated, how in the world could it possibly be that a toy meant to go into a kid’s mouth had lead on it.”
When her business had grown to include a five-figure a month profit in 2018, she said she realized “it wasn’t just a hobby anymore.”
Rau has been involved with several entrepreneurial programs in the region. The Shenandoah Community Capital Capital Fund (formerly known as the Staunton Creative Community Fund) has worked with Rau to provide resources toward expanding over the last year.
Nick Koger with Harrisonburg-based BeCardless business will also participate in the national CORI event.
According to CORI's website, “top tech startups from CORI’s Rural Innovation Network, which spans 25 rural communities across the country, will compete in this virtual event. Each startup selected to participate will be pre-seed or seed-stage, and deliver their pitch in front of a panel of investors who will judge the presentations based on their product, business model, traction and narrative.”
CORI is a national nonprofit that was founded in 2017 to address the dramatic opportunity gap between rural and urban communities that grew out of the Great Recession.
CORI bills itself as being committed to advancing economic prosperity in rural America through the creation of inclusive digital economy ecosystems that support scalable entrepreneurship and tech job creation.
To learn more about the event or register to watch, visit http://ruralinnovation-7293452.hs-sites.com/coris-virtual-pitch.
