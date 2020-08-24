WINCHESTER — Paul DiFranco knows the ins and outs of the film industry — he’s been at it for decades now. From organizing contracts for tens of thousands of dollars to making sure sometimes-cranky actors and actresses are fed, DiFranco knows the stresses that come with making a movie.
But shooting a movie in Winchester? Well, that’s “a delightful and refreshing way to make a movie,” DiFranco said.
That’s in large part, DiFranco said, due to the community support that the area and its businesses provide.
DrFranco, who serves as a distinguished adjunct assistant professor at Shenandoah University, just wrapped up production of “A Cupid for Christmas.” The film was shot in the area and co-produced by DiFranco and SU along with Capital Arts Entertainment. It’s the third movie in three years to be filmed in the area.
"A Cupid for Christmas" tells the story of Cupid, played by Richard Kind, who is known for his roles in the sitcoms "Mad About You," "Spin City" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In the movie, Cupid never gets a day off, including weekends, holidays or Christmas.
When the movie is released and local folks watch it, they’ll notice some of their favorite local spots. That’s what makes the process special, DiFranco said.
“We’re a very low-budget operation, so these local businesses and the community help us tremendously,” he said.
The production staff works first to pick out locations, then they go about applying for permits, if needed. They’ll narrow down specific places the director likes, then secure agreements with the location, dates, times and specifics of the shoot.
That’s where Kerri Lane Mariano comes in. She’s had a hand in working with SU to scout locations and find local businesses willing to help. She served as an associate producer for “A Cupid for Christmas,” even after recently recovering from knee surgery.
“Kerri is in constant touch with the locations to make sure there’s no issues before or after,” DiFranco said. “She works really well with them.”
Some of the businesses used during recent filming were Hideaway Cafe, ERA OakCrest Real Estate Office, the George Washington Hotel, the Rescue Mission, the Wine Room at the Taylor Pavilion, Twice is Nice consignment boutique, the Wayside Inn and the Mac Shack restaurant, among others.
A fun fact Mariano said she won’t forget is a long-winded voicemail left by Kind raving about how great the gazpacho soup at the Wayside Inn was.
“The actors may only be here for a short period of time, but we show them what our little town is all about and I believe they won’t forget that experience,” Mariano said.
Mariano has had a part in all three recent films, and the work is something she’s grown to be passionate about.
She said she never saw herself working on movies — “to me, that was a Hollywood gig,” she said. But she signed up for a film marketing class at SU and DiFranco was the professor. DiFranco said they would be making and then marketing a film as part of the class, and Mariano was hooked.
So, when it came time to find someone who had solid community connections and a passion for making the filming process go smoothly, DiFranco turned to Mariano.
“As an adult student and someone who grew up here in Winchester my entire life, I am very well connected to the community. As the producer Paul DiFranco and Director Blayne Weaver were reviewing the list of elements needed for the film, I was able to help check many of those boxes off for them,” Mariano said. “The list varied from hair and makeup artists, clothing for actors, to props like a huge diamond ring and a red Ferrari. Who doesn’t have a Ferrari just sitting around? I don’t, but I knew several people who did.”
Mariano found businesses that would be unique to the movie but also showcase the area.
One of those places was Twice is Nice consignment boutique, owned by Amber Koehler.
Koehler said Mariano is a frequent shopper at her store and approached her one day to ask if they’d be interested in providing clothes for the movie.
“It’s quite a compliment. From a business standpoint, it’s good for business to be able to have our name in the credits, which is really cool,” Koehler said. “But I try to do things whenever I can to help out the community, so this was a great opportunity to help.”
It was also about the relationship she had built with Mariano, she said.
Locations can be more difficult to nail down, though. DiFranco said he’s worked as a location manager for films in Los Angeles and had to sometimes draw contracts up that included a $20,000-a-day fee for the use of the location.
That’s not the case in Winchester, though.
“The City of Winchester really opens its arms to us,” DiFranco said. “It’s amazing when you think about how incredible the locations are to us.”
Mariano said local businesses — like the Hideaway Cafe, the George Washington Hotel and the Wine Room — went out of their way to make things easier for the film crew.
The Wine Room owners Tyler Newcome and Shawn Steffey let the crew film its opening scene there and shut down their business for an entire day to allow for safe filming, Mariano said. She also noted that Hideaway Cafe offered its coffee shop multiple times during the process and ERA OakCrest Realty’s office building was home to Cupid’s office for the film. And DiFranco said the George Washington Hotel is always accommodating, including a time when it brought in and decorated a large Christmas tree “on their own nickel” for a previous film.
“It's definitely about trust and respect for each other when you’re taking over their spaces or borrowing $10,000 worth of jewelry or an exotic car to make a movie,” Mariano said. “Seeing these businesses and faces of people that we know and love in our area in a movie is huge for our town and it makes me, and I am certain of them as well, very proud to be a part of it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.