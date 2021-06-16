WINCHESTER — Local car wash owner and entrepreneur Ned Browning is always looking ahead. That’s why he partnered with another local car wash owner to bring more services to the area.
Browning partnered in May with Roger Peterson, who owns Peterson’s Car Wash and several area Dairy Queens. Together, they will operate nine car washes from Martinsburg, West Virginia, to Staunton by 2022.
“We know we have competition coming to the area in the future, so we decided to join forces and develop more car washes in the area to provide more for our customers,” Browning said.
Browning has been in the car wash business for over 20 years. He opened Valley Car Wash in Winchester in 2003 and grew it into multiple locations. After remodeling the original site in 2018 to include an 85-foot express wash tunnel, he began pondering what would be next for Valley Car Wash.
Peterson’s launched in Martinsburg in 1976 and a Winchester location in 1984.
The merger has set the stage for remodeling at two locations — 2833 Valley Ave. in Winchester and 1033 Aylor Road in Stephens City — to include express wash tunnels like the original site off Route 7 in Winchester. The Valley Avenue location will also include oil change services. Both will reopen in December.
Customers can sign up to become Wash Club members and utilize services at any of these three locations.
With the coronavirus in mind, license plate recognition cameras will also be installed to reduce contact between customers and employees. All transactions can be made at a kiosk and employees no longer must enter a customer’s vehicle to apply radio frequency identification tags.
The express tunnels will also include ceramic coating that protects vehicles’ finishes.
A recently acquired space at 2248 Papermill Road in Winchester is being renovated to include five self-serve wash bays and scheduled to open in July.
Two additional West Virginia Valley Car Wash locations are being built in Inwood and Martinsburg and should open in 2022.
Additionally, three Petersons locations — two in Martinsburg and one in Staunton — are open.
“I believe that Valley Car Wash has done a great job branding over the last three years,” Browning said. “Now, we can offer the best car wash experience in the area and can service even more customers in Stephens City, Winchester and Frederick County.”
