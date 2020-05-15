WINCHESTER — Part of the daily routine for those teaching and taking classes with Cheer Eruption All Stars in Winchester is bringing a positive attitude to the workout. That’s even more important now, in the midst of COVID-19, CEA founder/owner Anne Gorman said.
The groups associated with CEA have been off the mats since early March. The typical competition schedule, which runs from November through the beginning of May, was cut short. Coronavirus had caused the most competitive groups at CEA to miss about half of their competition dates.
Disappointing would likely be a word that many would use to describe the situation. But Gorman said she and her staff have been pushing the attitudes in a different direction.
“Sure, it’s really disappointing, but we’ve been trying to focus on what we can gain from this,” she said. “Everybody loves competing, but this is just life. We need to teach these kids to learn how to make the best of things.”
Making the best of things these days for CEA means moving to a virtual platform. Not only does that include offering discounted classes on Zoom, but it means showcasing the hard work of the students on Facebook while posting some free workout tips and videos along with motivational quotes to keep everyone involved riding high.
“It’s a little bit of normalcy for their nights,” Gorman said. “Some of these team kids, they spend five or six hours a week in our gym, sometimes more. It’s a big void in their life — they're missing their social aspect from school, they're missing their social aspect from their extracurricular activities. Everyone just wants to get back to normal.”
Zoom training sessions include a lot of conditioning and skill drills, Gorman said. Those taking the classes are also provided with videos to watch on their own to work on their area of focus, like dance, tumble, motions, jump or flexibility.
The expectation is that in addition to Zoom trainings, the participants are keeping in shape on their own.
“For kids in the cheer and gymnastics world, they have to have a lot of self discipline,” Gorman said. “Even though they do team training, there’s a lot of individual strength development and flexibility that they work on independently. They have to be good managers of their time.”
With some more time on their hands, some parents are helping out more, working with their students on correct form and working through some of the training, Gorman noted.
She said turnout for the classes have started to increase recently.
As folks continue to find ways to cope with the country’s current situation, Gorman said it’s important to maintain a positive mindset. She said plenty of things could be viewed as negative right now, but she also said there are plenty of positives in them.
One example is athletes are able to give their bodies a little more rest.
“Having a little bit of down time during this forced pause where they can give their bodies a little bit of a rest, that’s something that all athletes that train at a high level can benefit from,” she said. “These kids go year-round with training now. Even though they’re still training with us, it’s not as intense as before.”
Another positive to be gleamed is learning how to handle adversity, Gorman pointed out. That could become critical with handling an event not going your way or losing a competition, but it will also be beneficial in every day life long after competitions are gone.
While Gorman is hopeful the gym will open back up as Gov. Ralph Northam continues to ease restrictions, she said she’ll continue doing everything she can to help her athletes stay in good shape — both physically and mentally.
“We’re just trying to keep the kids moving forward and staying motivated,” she said. “Positivity is paramount for us, and that’s every day in training. We’re really focusing on what the good outcome of this can be.”
For more information about CEA and classes that are being offered, check out their Facebook page or website at cheereruption.com.
