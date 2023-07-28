WOODSTOCK — After recording about 20 albums over two decades as self-funded, independent artists, the Shenandoah Valley-based Christian music group PromisedLand is gearing up to release their studio debut through StowTown Records.
Lead singer Gene Hamman said "Golden Road," which is set to be released in the fall, is "probably the greatest thing we've ever done. I mean, it really is."
“I’ve never really liked how I’ve ended up sounding on a record," he said. "I mean I just cringe because I don’t like hearing myself. But when I play this project, I have to say I’m very pleased. And I have to be careful because the Bible talks about being prideful. But I’m proud of the work that we’ve created and achieved. It’s stellar.”
And it's not just Hamman who likes the sound. The album's lead single "Golden Road" is getting airtime on radio stations across the country.
More importantly, Hamman said, each song has something important to relay to listeners. Founded in 2000 by Hamman and Joey Wilson, the group combines Southern gospel music with powerful messages such as the power of love, grace and forgiveness. For example, an upbeat tune from the upcoming album conveys the message of a person who is saved on their way to heaven, but goes through the wilderness, through tough times.
Other tracks include "Leave It in the Water," which highlights baptism and is written by renowned Christian writer Caroline Cross and sung by group member Steve Barnett. More offerings on the new album are "Hour I First Believe" and "Back in the Grave." It also features newest quartet member Aaron Swain.
The lone non-original song, "Going on Before," simply struck a chord with Hamman.
“Because my grandfather was an awesome guy and he just set a really good example to me as a young man. [He] tried to talk to me about the Lord and being a good person. At the time I didn’t really realize what he was trying to say and the example he was trying to set. But the lyrics of the song just talk about people that are special in our lives that have gone and the reality to it because of that special connection and those wonderful memories," Hamman said of "Going on Before."
Hamman explained he sings Christian music because he made a commitment to serve the Lord — something he admitted was not always his top priority. But he recalled a Sunday school lesson that if you call on Jesus, he will hear you. Hamman did just that and it changed his life. Now, he sings with a message, knowing there's someone out there hurting as much as he was.
It came to as a surprise to the group when StowTown co-founder and producer Wayne Haun approached them last fall at the National Quartet Convention in Tennessee about a record deal.
The group then traveled south in the winter and spent several days writing and producing new tracks. Returning in late March, they then cut their vocals. During production, Hamman said one of the first songs they cut, “The Hour I First Believe,” was requested by the record label. The next thing the group knew they were signing on the dotted line.
“The great thing about this is that they’re the top recording company in the industry and they have all the digital [and] streaming connections. They handle all the copyrighting, logistics and they handle sending singles to radio. As well as all radio promotions. The marketing, branding, all the graphics for their project, they’ve handled,” Hamman said.
Sony will be the worldwide distributor of the upcoming album.
This is all a big change for the group, after years of working as independent artists — which can be very expensive.
“The greatest outcome of it is we stand a much better chance of our music being played in a much broader audience than when you’re an independent artist,” Hamman said.
In addition to the hours upon hours the group has spent in the studio over the years, they have hit the road quite a bit, performing for audience ranging from 50-15,000 people. They expect to perform over 100 shows by the end of the year. Future concert dates include returning to the quartet convention in September, a performance at Dollywood in October and possible additional dates.
Hamman said the entire journey has been an incredible blessing of the Lord.
At 7 p.m. today, the community is invited to a free concert to hear Gold City and PromisedLand Quartet perform at Antioch Covenant Church, 23502 Senedo Road in Woodstock.
