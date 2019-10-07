WINCHESTER — They stood in the rain, holding signs and getting splashed by passing cars to share their belief that abortion is wrong.
“You don’t realize what you’re missing until a child is in your life,” said Annette Canan of Winchester, who was holding a sign that stated, “Lord, Forgive Us and Our Nation.”
About 100 members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church participated in Sunday’s 32nd annual Life Chain, a 90-minute event where people from approximately 1,600 towns in the United States and Canada quietly protested in an attempt to let people know there are options other than abortion for pregnant women who cannot, or do not want to, raise a child.
“We have a heart for women who are suffering and feel they are forced to kill their children, and we have a heart for those 50 million babies who have died since 1973 in this country alone,” said Frances Moyer, organizer of Sacred Heart’s link in the Life Chain.
Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, local participants stood along a two-block section of Amherst Street, holding signs with phrases in both English and Spanish that read, “Adoption: The Loving Option,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Abortion Hurts Women” and more.
Abortion is a deeply divisive issue, so protests such as Life Chain run the risk of turning into heated clashes with people who support a woman’s legal right to have an abortion. In Winchester, though, it was a very civilized demonstration, with many people smiling and waving as they drove by.
“In other towns, you sometimes get nasty gestures and people yelling at you, but Winchester is a polite place,” Moyer said.
Nancy Fiocca of Winchester was one of the links in Sunday’s local Life Chain.
“Life is given to us by Jesus,” Fiocca said. “We need to do everything we can to stop abortion.”
“Babies should be seen as a blessing and not a burden,” added Sherri McWhorter of Stephens City as a passing vehicle honked its horn in support.
Moyer said the most important message from Life Chain is that women don’t have to choose abortion. There are federal and nonprofit programs that assist with the expenses of giving birth to and raising a child, or women can opt to place newborns with an adoption service.
Life Chain participant Maria Canan, 13, of Winchester, said she was born in China and adopted by an American family.
“Whoever put me up for adoption saved my life,” Maria said. “That means a lot.”
