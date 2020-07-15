Following weeks of improving figures, the Lord Fairfax Health District reported less optimistic COVID-19 information on Monday.
The district, which encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley, saw a modest uptick in new cases over the weekend — 22 cases on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 13 on Monday — but the underlying COVID-19 test positivity rate has been climbing steadily since bottoming out on July 4. The district’s positivity rate peaked in early May at 20.5%.
From May 5-13, the positivity rate fell to 13.8% before spiking to 18.3% on May 20. The figure plummeted to 5.9% in mid-June. The rate began to climb modestly, increasing to 8.2% on June 22 before falling to 4.8% on July 4 — the district’s lowest rate since coronavirus testing began in earnest.
Over the last week, the test positivity rate shot up to 7.3%, but the increase climbed with the district’s most impressive run of testing figures since the beginning of the pandemic. The district tested approximately 681 people for COVID-19 on Friday and 720 people on Saturday — the highest recorded days since testing began — and the figures are set to grow as more results filter in.
The district has conducted 26,859 COVID-19 detection tests as of Tuesday.
The district didn’t report any new hospitalizations over the weekend but did report one on Monday. Eight deaths have been reported in the district this month, but no new deaths were reported over the weekend.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the commonwealth have ebbed and flowed throughout the pandemic but are slowly trending in a positive direction. The Virginia Department of Health reported just 21 new hospitalizations on Monday.
Hospitalization data reported by the VDH and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show some differences in the total number of people who have been treated in a hospital for COVID-19.
According to the VHHA dashboard that compiles information about hospital visits for COVID-19 patients, there have been 9,330 people who have been treated for COVID-19 and discharged. All of those people were confirmed to have had COVID-19, according to the dashboard.
In an email from a VHHA representative, the association said the difference in hospitalization figures amounts to the VHHA and VDH using slightly different data, including the VHHA reporting out-of-state residents who are hospitalized in Virginia.
Intensive care units statewide are currently treating 243 COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 patients and 105 of those patients are using a ventilator. The state has 2,977 ventilators in its hospitals and 614 of them are currently in use.
