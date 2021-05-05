Just over a year after the first coronavirus death in the Lord Fairfax Health District, the 14 deaths in April were the lowest monthly amount of deaths since November.
Deaths and COVID-19 diagnoses have substantially dropped locally and nationally, but the reluctance of a substantial minority of the population to get vaccinated has raised concerns that the pandemic could become endemic within the population, despite recent encouraging numbers.
In non-pandemic times, 14 deaths in a month from an infectious disease would be a cause for alarm in the 240,000-person health district, which includes Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. But the number is significantly lower than the monthly totals for the first three months of the year. There were a record-high 90 COVID-19 deaths in January, followed by 40 in February and 47 in March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Through Monday, 406 people have died from COVID-19 in the district, with the first death on April 24 of last year.
The lower recent numbers mirror state and national trends. Through Monday, 10,823 Virginians have died since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March of last year.
The 509 Virginians who died last month was the lowest number since the deaths of 438 in November, according to VDH spokeswoman Tammie Smith. They are among approximately 577,000 Americans who've died from COVID-29, according to the John Hopkins School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. From a high of about 3,000 deaths per day nationwide, the daily death toll is now around 730.
While still a significant amount, the death toll has plummeted as vaccinations have increased. About 105 million Americans, nearly 32% of the population, have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 147 million, about 44% of the population, have received one dose.
In Virginia, nearly 32% of the population is vaccinated including 45% who have had one shot. District-wide through Monday, 87,653 people, or about 36%, have had at least one shot, according to Dr. Colin M. Greene, district director. That includes about 62,500 people, or 26%, who are fully vaccinated.
The average number of people diagnosed per day in the district in the last seven days is 37, plunging from a high of 244 per day on Jan. 28.
The number of people hospitalized is also way down. There were 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at the 495-bed Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, according to hospital spokeswoman Carol S. Weare. That's down from an average daily high of 126 in January.
A "significant number" of those hospitalized on Tuesday were not vaccinated, according to Dr. Nicholas C. Restrepo, Winchester Medical Center vice president of medical affairs. With unvaccinated people at risk, there is concern that reluctance to get vaccinated will allow for more powerful mutations of the virus to spread despite the falling number of deaths and infections.
At the end of last year, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said the U.S. could reach herd immunity by the end of the summer. Herd immunity is defined as the majority of the population having been vaccinated or survived the disease thereby eliminating or drastically reducing it.
Experts now define that number as at least 80% of the population, about 264 million people. But in a Monday New York Times article, Fauci said the goal now is to just try to vaccinate as many people as possible to significantly reduce infections and deaths rather than achieve herd immunity.
The change in strategy comes after polls indicate about 1/4 of Americans say they won't get vaccinated.
Greene said he still believes the U.S. can vaccinate its way out of the pandemic. As more people see the vaccine is effective and safe, more will get shots.
"There will be a few people who adhere to questionable information, conspiracies, things like that, but they are usually a pretty small percentage of the population," he said. "I'm still optimistic."
With the vast majority of people who've died from the virus 65 and older, Greene said it's understandable that some young people are reluctant to get vaccinated. But he noted that while they are unlikely to die from COVID, they could get sick or infect someone who does die. He said the district will continue to offer shots to anyone who wants them.
"The vaccine is safe and effective," Greene said. "That's how we're going to whip this."
