WINCHESTER — The Fort Loudoun Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its 2022 Good Citizens Awards and the Scholarship Essay Award to area students.
These awards were created in the 1930s as the DAR Good Citizenship Pilgrimage. The state winners were senior girls who received a trip to Washington, D.C. The name was changed in 1952 to the DAR Good Citizens Committee, and monetary awards were presented to the winners. Scholarships at the national level are endowed by two generous DAR members, Gertrude O. Richards and Patricia Houck Holvick.
This committee recognizes and rewards high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, according to a news release. The seniors are chosen by their school and are presented with a certificate, pin and monetary award. If the student wishes, they may submit an essay for the scholarship contest. The winner for the chapter progresses on to the district, the winner of the districts goes on to state, then the national competition.
Last year, over 16,000 students nationally were recognized as DAR Good Citizens and over 6,000 students participated in the essay scholarship contest, the release states. Approximately $324,000 in monetary awards was distributed to DAR Good Citizens at the chapter, state, and national level. These DAR Good Citizens represent the best of the rising generation.
The 2022 Fort Loudoun DAR Good Citizens Awardees are: Millbrook High School senior Elianna Flower, daughter of James and Stephanie Flower; Clarke County High School senior Julia Camille Lynn, daughter of Thomas and Kim Lynn; and James Wood High School senior Grace Marie Allen, daughter of Richard and Christine Allen. These students were given a sealed envelope with the essay title and focus question and two hours to write their essay. The winner of the essay contest was selected by non-DAR members.
Elianna Flower was selected as winner of the Good Citizens Essay contest for District VIII.
