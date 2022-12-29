WINCHESTER — Tee Spot Reaching Higher Heights will expand at its current location to continue to meet the soaring demand for child care in the Winchester area.
The popular daycare service, located at 704 Fort Collier Road, has steadily expanded since 2014 when Tiarra Payne began operating a daycare on a small scale out of her mother’s basement.
Initially, 10 children were served by the family-oriented daycare. The number has since increased to around 90.
The planned expansion, Tee Spot’s third over the years, will take the center from 6,323 to 9,500 square feet and increase capacity to approximately 120 students.
Payne, who describes herself as a planner, recently considered moving to another location in search of more space, but “ultimately, we decided Fort Collier is home,” she said.
“Expanding where we are is convenient for us, and we are comfortable here. It’s been wonderful to watch Tee Spot go from a small seed to blossom into what it is today,” Payne said.
Tee Spot has 30 employees and is licensed to serve children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old.
The extra space will afford Tee Spot the opportunity to host summer camps on-site for the first time, as well as offer before- and after-school programs in the next year or so, acknowledging a high level of demand for the service in the area.
Some of the new space also will be dedicated to a workshop for students who struggle in conventional learning environments.
The demand for child care — here and elsewhere — is high.
“The waiting list for many child care centers in our community is lengthy,” Payne said. “The demand for quality facilities is extremely high.”
“Tee Spot thrives on diversity, and everyone is welcome,” she said. “This is a great benefit to our communities, as we accept private pay, child care subsidy, and other financial aid for at-risk families.”
Payne said the support of her family has enabled her business to thrive.
Her husband takes care of repairs and maintenance, her mother and sister work in operations and on the financial side, and and her grandmother, an integral part of Tee Spot from the outset, serves as a sort of matriarch of the business.
“I want to build generational wealth. I hope it will continue to manifest itself in my children and my children’s children,” Payne said.
