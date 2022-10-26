WINCHESTER — If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to the family, you’ll want to visit CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the vehicle dealership at 3019 Valley Ave. in Winchester will be hosting the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA‘s biggest adoption event of the year and footing the bill for all pet-adoption fees.
“It’s our only fee-waived event of the year,” said LaVenda Denney, executive director of the SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. “Our normal adoption fees are $95 to $125, and all of our adoptables are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.”
Bobby Williams, general manager of CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, said his dealership will also cover the fees for animals adopted from the SPCA shelter on Saturday, when the Featherbed Lane facility will be open by appointment only, and throw in a pet-care essentials kit including a leash, a water bottle, a water bowl for traveling and more.
Denney said Williams is a tremendous animal lover and supporter of the SPCA, and his reason for covering thousands of dollars worth of adoption fees every year has to do with what she called a “feel bad but then feel good story.”
When Williams was a boy growing up in Front Royal, he said, he had an uncle who was the local dogcatcher that he would occasionally ride along with while doing his job.
“He had a truck, and that truck had a gas chamber on it,” Williams said. “He would euthanize dogs that, in his opinion, weren’t adoptable or were mean animals. ... My experience in seeing that occur and not having the ability as a young child to know what to do to help find forever homes for animals was traumatic for me.”
“He told himself as a young boy, ‘If I am ever in a position to help, I’m going to help,’” Denney said.
For nearly a decade, Williams has supported the SPCA in Winchester by hosting the annual adoption event at his dealership and spearheading numerous fundraising activities through CMA’s Subaru and the national Subaru of America corporation’s Subaru Loves Pets month, which occurs each October.
“We’ve raised over $150,000 to help support that shelter,” he said. “My passion for helping them is because it’s a no-kill shelter ... and they do great work there. They have great success in finding forever homes for these animals.”
All of the adoptable pets in the SPCA shelter on Saturday will be available to meet at CMA’s Subaru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Denney said.
“We hope to have 30 [dogs and cats] this year,” she said. “If we have any little critters [such as hamsters or rabbits] available on Saturday, we might just bring them along with us.”
The adoption process will be quick and easy.
“We’ll have you sign up and then, when it’s your turn, we’ll have you fill out an application and a waiver, and we’ll have volunteers and staff who will show you our adoptable pets,” she said. “Once you’re approved, you’ll fill out the contract to make that pet officially yours and Subaru will cover your adoption fee.”
There’s no waiting period once the contract is signed, Denney said, which means all pets adopted on Saturday will go home with their new owners that day.
Williams suspects five or six of the adoptable dogs and cats will be going home with members of his animal-loving staff.
“That’s been the case every year,” he said.
To learn more about Saturday’s adoption event at CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, visit winchesterspca.org.
