Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 59F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.