WINCHESTER — Subaru of America Inc. and CMA's Subaru of Winchester recently donated $24,493 to the Winchester Area SPCA to support the nonprofit's goal of providing services to over 2,400 pets this year.
The check, which represented money raised by the Winchester dealership during Subaru of America's annual Share the Love event in November and December, was presented to the local SPCA on March 27 during its annual meeting at Winchester Country Club.
"The Winchester Area SPCA ensures rescued animals across the region are healthy and placed in loving homes," Lavenda Denney, the organization's executive director, said in a media release. "We are grateful to Subaru of America, CMA's Subaru of Winchester and every customer who participated in the Share the Love event."
During Share the Love at CMA's Subaru, 3019 Valley Ave. in Winchester, anyone who bought a new vehicle got to select one of four national charities — American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, Meals on Wheels or National Park Foundation — to receive a $300 donation from the dealership. Contributions to the ASPCA resulted in nearly $25,000 being passed on to the Winchester Area SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane.
The Winchester Area SPCA is a no-kill animal shelter that serves the city of Winchester and provides support services to Frederick and Clarke Counties. In 2022, the nonprofit facilitated 1,114 adoptions, assisted 1,014 pets through its Pets for Life program and saved 266 pets from at-risk shelters.
For more information about the Winchester Area SPCA, visit winchesterspca.org. Learn more about CMA's Subaru of Winchester at cmassubaruofwinchester.com.
