WINCHESTER — Last week’s Republican victories in the statewide elections were “eye-opening” for Democrats, according to Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committee interim chair Mary Strenko.
Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe to win Virginia’s governor’s race. Republican candidates also bested their Democratic counterparts in the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Republicans have been energized the past few months at the local and state levels — attending school board and local government meetings to voice frustrations about education and COVID restrictions. But Strenko said many Virginia Democrats probably felt like they didn’t have time to refresh from all of the energy they put into the 2020 presidential election.
“The Democratic Party put a lot into President Biden’s campaign,” Strenko said. “They were going 24/7. And unfortunately, in the state of Virginia, we have an election every year. So I think it was just a lot to regroup that quickly to get ready for this year’s election.”
She believes the losses of 2021 will energize Democrats during the 2022 midterms.
“I think going forward, we can’t look at this as a negative like we have our tails between our legs, and we are hiding,” Strenko said. “It was the shot we needed to get all of us all worked up again.”
Moving forward, Strenko said area Democrats need to prioritize teamwork and stretch out to reach potential new voters — including those moving into Snowden Bridge and Lake Frederick.
“There is a want for new Dems that want to be a part of the team,” Strenko said. “I really think that’s how we are going to restructure, not as a group, but as a team working together moving forward.”
Frederick County resident Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss, a Democratic committee member who lost her bid for the 29th District House of Delegates seat to incumbent Republican Bill Wiley of Winchester, said last week that she believes the losses in Virginia could have major consequences for Democrats in future elections.
“I hope this is a wake up call for all Democrats,” Bayliss said. “And for any Democrats who voted Republican, I hope they understand what’s going to happen in 2022 and possibly 2024. I’ve been saying it’s a domino effect. The first domino to fall was Virginia.”
Strenko took over the role of local committee chair in October after former chair Bill Fuller chose to step down. In January, she hopes to be elected permanent chair and said she wants to get local Democrats “up and moving again like we were when President Biden was running.”
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said he was “very happy” with last week’s election and believes it was due to a strong ticket from top to bottom.
He said one of the most significant failings of the Democrats was when McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” during a debate with Youngkin. Sibert said that statement scared a lot of parents and mobilized the Republican base.
“It demotivated [McAuliffe’s] base, it motivated the conservative base and the parent base,” Sibert said. “And when you look at the national level about how President Biden is running this country into the ditch with economics, inflation, gas prices, the whole Afghanistan debacle, I think that is another motivating factor that is felt on the state-level down.”
Sibert also said McAuliffe’s attempts to energize Democrats by linking Youngkin to former President Donald Trump didn’t resonate, as Youngkin never held campaign events with Trump.
“You never saw Youngkin and Trump arm-and-arm, there were no pictures,” Sibert “... it made it very hard to create that link.”
He thought Youngkin did a great job of riding the line between appealing to Trump’s supporters while also appealing to moderates and “Never Trump” Republicans.
He also was “so happy’ with Frederick County resident Winsome Sears winning the lieutenant governor’s race.
“Out of that whole ticket, I felt if we only won one of the three top spots, it was going to be hers,” Sibert said. “I really thought she was going to be the top ‘go-getter.’ She was a shoo-in. There was not one time during this whole campaign that I felt Winsome was not going to win. Winsome is a wonderful person. I know her personally. She is just a great Christian person and very motivated, very driven, and so sincere.”
Despite last week’s GOP victories, Sibert said for Republicans to be successful in future elections, they need to “drive good policy.”
“At the end of the day, when anybody goes to vote, they should be looking at the candidate going to do the best for their district, their town, their county, their state or the whole United States,” Sibert said. “They need to look at who’s doing the best job and not just ride this R and D line.”
