WINCHESTER — With early voting underway, local Democratic and Republican committees are scrambling to find ways to campaign and get voters to the polls.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created hurdles for candidate meet-and-greets. Despite this, during a virtual Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committee meeting Thursday night, committee leaders said the community has responded well to virtual interactions as well as a socially distanced rally that was held Sept. 12 at the Family Drive-in Theatre.
The committee said they would like to host more virtual events — featuring candidates such as Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Sen. Mark Warner — to energize the base, while keeping everyone safe.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman William Fuller told The Star on Thursday night that Democrats and other voters were galvanized earlier this week when Republican President Donald Trump declined to commit on whether he'd provide a peaceful transition of power after Election Day. Trump said, “Well, we're going to have to see what happens” when asked about a peaceful transition.
“What really stoked the fires of democracy was Trump’s threat to overthrow our country by refusing a peaceful transition,” Fuller said. “It’s hard to believe that any president would promote the idea of an armed overthrow of our democracy.”
Fuller also said the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who was part of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court and an advocate for gender equality and women’s rights — will also energize the Democrats.
He criticized the decision of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016 to block President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of that year. At the time, McConnell said, “the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.’”
Yet after Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, McConnell announced that the Senate would vote on her replacement. Fuller criticized the Republican party for trying to rush the process of appointing a Supreme Court justice before an election.
“That hypocrisy has energized anybody who was on the fence,” Fuller said. “I don’t think there are many on the fence, but it has certainly energized the Democrats.”
Fuller said he is confident that Joe Biden can defeat Trump in November, saying there is high energy among Democrats from across the country.
“People are concerned,” said Democratic committee member and Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz. “And I think that’s energized people as well. It’s exciting to see what will come of it. I hope at least on our side it’s positive.”
The Frederick County Republican Committee also held a meeting this week. The group met at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall on Tuesday night. Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said outreach efforts have been well received, and that the response from knocking on doors has been mostly positive.
Sibert said after the meeting that Ginsburg's death and the potential for a conservative justice to be appointed to the Supreme Court is mobilizing Republican voters, particularly those who oppose abortion. However, Sibert also noted that a vacancy could mobilize voters who support abortion rights.
“If the candidate [selected by Trump] is more pro-life, that will definitely motivate the pro-choice vote away from the president,” Sibert said.
He said if the president wants to nominate a candidate and the Senate wants to vote on the candidate, it’s their job to do so. He said that the new justice should decide cases based on their merits and that “politics are supposed to be left in the wake.”
Sibert also said that many voters — especially owners of businesses — are concerned about the destruction of property that has occurred during some of the protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. While the most of the protests have been peaceful, some have escalated into riots and looting.
“This allowing rioting and violence at protests is turning against the Democrats,” Sibert said. “There are people turning away from the Democratic party because of that.”
Sibert said Republicans are trying to promote “law and order” during this election.
During Tuesday’s meeting, committee member David Sparkman said the GOP needs to attract undecided voters to their side by emphasizing party platforms.
“We need to have a strong sheriff in town,” Sparkman said. “We need to have lower taxes. We need to have our business back. We need peace in this world without going to war all of the time.”
David Stegmaier, who is running as a Republican for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, said during the meeting that he feels that both nationally and locally, there is a strong Republican movement. Stegmaier said he feels good about his chances against Democratic candidate Richard Kennedy, but added “even if you are feeling good about the campaign, you need to run as if you are 10 points behind.”
Early in-person voting at voter registrar offices or satellite locations across Virginia is taking place until Oct. 31. In addition to in-person voting, Virginia voters may also vote by mail. Voters can also vote Nov. 3 at their local polling location. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13.
