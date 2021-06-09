WINCHESTER — The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee and the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee held an assembled caucus Monday night at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park to select Democratic nominees for the upcoming election.
No candidates were challenged for the Democratic nomination, so every candidate who filed became the nominee by default:
Incumbent Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, is the Democratic nominee for the 10th District seat in the House of Delegates. She is being challenged by Republican Nick Clemente, a former Leesburg Planning Commission member.
Attorney Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss is the Democratic nominee for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates. She will challenge Republican incumbent Bill Wiley in the November election.
Small business owner Paul Siker is the Democratic nominee for the House of Delegates’ 33rd District seat. He is challenging Republican incumbent Dave LaRock.
Richard Kennedy, former head of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and former interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice, is the Democratic nominee for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. He will face Republican Josh Ludwig, an aerospace engineer, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell, who is running as an independent.
Incumbent Richard Bell is the Democratic nominee for Winchester City Council’s First Ward seat. He is being challenged by Republican Jorge Gonzalez, an information technology director.
