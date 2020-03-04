WINCHESTER — Which Democratic presidential candidate has the best chance to beat Donald Trump in November?
That was the question on the minds of many local Democrats as they cast their votes in the Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary on Tuesday, often referred to as Super Tuesday because 14 states have primaries.
Democratic candidates still running include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
Independent contractors Connie Foye, 48, and Kenneth Russ, 57, both voted for Sanders at the Christ Episcopal Church polling location in downtown Winchester. Foye said Sanders is the only candidate “fighting for working people and to change the system that we got,” while Biden would be too much of the “same old, same old.” They said they support Sanders' platform of cancelling student college debt and Medicare for All.
Medical coder Elizabeth Robinson, 37, also voted for Sanders at Christ Episcopal Church. She considers herself a progressive Democrat and said she supports Sanders' efforts to address climate change, increase gun safety and convert the nation's for-profit health care system into a single-payer system, similar to what Canada uses.
“For me, I have great health care,” Robinson said. “Even still, I would be willing to pay more if it meant everyone could have great healthcare.”
But Robinson said she will support whichever candidate wins the Democratic nomination.
Some residents who cast ballots on Tuesday said they don't think Sanders, who is a democratic socialist, would be able to defeat Trump in the November election.
Clinical social worker Mena Abrams, 68, said she voted for Biden because “he’s moderate, he has experience in government, he’s honest and I think he has the best chance of being elected and being able to work with the system.”
Abrams said Sanders and Warren are “much more left wing” than she is, and she doesn’t think many of Sanders’ policies would be able to pass Congress.
At the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School polling location, Biden won the votes of Theodora Hargraves and Angela King. King said Sanders is “not a true Democrat.”
“I voted for Joe Biden,” King said. “He seems to have more experience. He seems to care about people of color and he has the most proven track record.”
Hargraves said the most important issue is “beat Trump.”
“I don’t mind [Sanders’] ideas if they could be accomplished,” Hargraves said. “I’ve seen the Democrats before when they were in power and they like to argue among themselves. But at the same point, I don’t think the things he’s most known for will ever be accomplished — free education, health care for all."
At the Stonewall Elementary School polling location in Frederick County, retired teacher Wanda Hoover, 67, said she thinks Sanders "is going to run against a lot of opposition."
“I like him, but Biden is the better bet," Hoover said.
Voters at the Clarke County Public School administration in Berryville gave varying reasons for their votes.
Frank Lee, a 69-year-old geologist, said he considers himself "somewhat of a socialist" and likes Sanders' policies. But he voted for Biden because he believes Biden has a better chance of defeating Trump. Lee said Sanders' ideas are too radical for many Americans. "More pragmatism than policy," Lee said about his vote.
Joan Butcher, a 57-year-old mother who home schools her children, and her daughter Haley Butcher, a 21-year-old taekwando instructor, voted for Sanders. Besides his education and health care platform, the Butchers said they support Sanders' environmental stance, which includes the Green New Deal — a plan to convert from fossil fuels to renewable energy to drastically reduce the effects of climate change.
"It's not just about beating Trump," said Joan Butcher. "It's what's good for the planet. What's good for all of us. That matters most to me."
"We have to make sure that if somebody does beat him, it's somebody worth having," added Haley Butcher.
Elizabeth Plummer, a 53-year-old human resources administrator, voted for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Plummer said she disagreed with the NYPD "stop-and-frisk" policy under Bloomberg, which studies revealed was overwhelmingly used by police against young black and Latino men. Bloomberg has apologized for the policy. But she said she liked Bloomberg's overall record, as well as and voting for someone with political experience who hasn't been a career politician.
Winchester voter Joshua Adam King, 30, also supported Bloomberg.
“When it comes to the money, it seems like he has the best chance of facing off against Donald Trump,” King said. “Because let’s be honest, that’s what it usually comes down to, who has the best campaign funds and who can afford the best campaign.”
Democratic primaries and caucuses will continue through June. The nominees for president and vice president will be determined at the Democratic National Convention to be held July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Winchester Star reporter Evan Goodenow contributed to this story.
(1) comment
Gawd help us if any of those clowns win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.