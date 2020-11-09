WINCHESTER — Area Democrats are celebrating Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president-elect and Kamala Harris as the first woman vice president-elect.
“It is a great relief,” Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman Bill Fuller said on Saturday. “I’m reminded of President Ford’s remarks when he said, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.’ That’s exactly how I feel. Elated. Now we have an opportunity to return to some degree of normalcy.”
About 50 local Democrats gathered on Saturday afternoon in Stephens City’s Newtown Commons to celebrate local Democratic victories in Tuesday’s elections and to thank Democratic candidates and volunteers. Biden’s victory was called by major media outlets less than an hour before the event began.
Kate Simpson, a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee, said local Democrats are “pretty thrilled” with Biden’s win. She said she is heartbroken about the division within the country and is counting on Biden to begin the healing process. Democrat Deetzie Bayliss shared a similar sentiment, saying, “It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Many at the gathering remarked on Harris’s historic win as the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to win the vice presidency.
Michael Faison, who is running for president of the local NAACP chapter, said Harris “gives women a very good voice” and called Biden’s win “a phenomenal shift in politics.”
“I look forward to hearing diplomatic speeches instead of tweets,” Faison said. “I look forward to hearing a comprehensive plan instead of the fake news theory. I think things will go back to the way the government should operate.”
Sarah Bell, whose husband Richard Bell ran as a Democrat for Winchester City Council’s Ward I seat but lost to Republican Les Veach, said she was “elated beyond belief” by Biden’s victory.
“I hope we can go in a direction that is guided by goodness and by compassion and for all people and working together,” Bell said. “It will be so important to get back to where we can at least communicate effectively, discuss the issues and not have inflammatory, divisive tactics.”
But many local supporters of President Donald Trump don’t believe Trump lost the election and don’t think he should concede until all legal votes are counted and election-related litigation is resolved.
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert called declarations of a Biden victory “a little premature” and would like to first see the election litigation settled. He said the closeness of the Nov. 3 elections demonstrates that the country is not as far-left as Democrats want it to be. He noted that Democrats lost some House of Representatives seats they won in 2018.
Dana Newcomb, a Frederick County resident, agreed that national media outlets should not have called the race.
“I think as has happened for the past four years, the media has tried to push this over the line,” Newcomb said. “They are acting as a voice for the liberal Democrat element of that party. They are deceiving the people into thinking they have some authority to make these claims.”
“I think this is just the mafia gone large,” Frederick County Republican activist David Sparkman said about the Democratic Party. “They are cheating and they are breaking every rule in the book and seeing what they can get away with.”
Trump has made several unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud, and he has filed several lawsuits at the federal and state levels in an attempt to halt the ballot-counting process or have thousands of ballots declared invalid.
While Fuller said he has no concerns about voter fraud, noting he has “seen the process that the [voter] registrars take and I can guarantee you that they know what they are doing and they do an excellent job,” several area Republicans pointed to examples that have them concerned.
Newcomb and others mentioned a software glitch in Antrim County, Michigan, which initially gave about 5,000 votes cast for Trump to Biden, resulting in a manual recount. Although the inaccurately counted votes were removed and the results tallied again, there’s concern among Republicans that such glitches may be more widespread.
Newcomb also said he found it suspicious that Biden won election in states where Democratic Senate candidates were defeated by Republicans. He wondered why people would vote for a Democratic president but not Democratic senators and said he doesn’t believe there was widespread split-ticket voting.
“Regardless of the fact that the Republican Party has their share of ‘never Trumpers,’ if you will, I think most of the people on the Republican side recognize the consequences of what was at stake if those two get into office,” Newcomb said.
Frederick County resident and gun rights activist Susan Shick believes Trump should not concede yet. She said if the courts rule that there was no widespread voter fraud, she said most Republicans will accept the results of the election without protest.
But that doesn’t ease her worries about a Biden administration. She said the economy was doing great until the COVID-19 pandemic, and she fears that “under Biden we will see the middle class get hit really hard.” She’s also worried that due to Biden’s age — he’s 77 — that he might not be able to complete his term.
“I think poor Biden is not going to make it through his first year until Harris takes over as president,” Shick said. “And that’s what worries me. I just don’t agree with any of her policies at all.”’
Fuller thinks Biden will be a calm, compassionate, one-term president, which he believes will give the nation time to heal from “the amazing meanness and dysfunction of this presidency and the hurtful images that he’s portrayed. Hopefully now we can begin to heal some of the wounds that have been festering and exacerbated by this president.”
He added that Biden will prioritize efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and that while some progressive policies may be incrementally advanced during a Biden administration, there’s “not going to be a radical progressive movement” that local Republicans expressed concerns about.
