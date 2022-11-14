WINCHESTER — A 16-year-old company that specializes in designing and installing outdoor residential amenities announced on Monday it has changed its name.
Total Remodeling Systems is now Stoneridge Outdoor Living.
In a media release, owner and CEO John Willingham said the change better aligns his company's name with its offerings.
"We recognized that our existing name was not accurately projecting our brand and what we actually do, which is to provide a wide variety of custom-designed sunrooms and outdoor living solutions," Willingham said in the release. "Stoneridge Outdoor Living provides better branding and alignment with our core offerings, which include sunrooms, screen rooms, porch enclosures, decks, patios and windows."
The name also coordinates with Willingham's Stoneridge Cos., a Winchester-based real estate development firm comprised of Stoneridge Development LLC, Stoneridge Real Estate Investment Group LLC and Stoneridge Homes Inc.
According to the media release, Stoneridge Outdoor Living's mission is to cost-effectively expand the living space and value of customers' homes. Its process, ranging from computer-aided design and engineering to obtaining permits and performing electrical work, has earned the organization numerous industry awards and honors including:
- Being named one of Qualified Remodeler Magazine's "Top 500 Remodelers of 2022."
- Receiving the "National Dealer of the Year Award" for four consecutive years (2018-2021) from Four Seasons Sunrooms and Windows, a leading manufacturer of innovative outdoor living solutions for more than 40 years.
- Earning the "Top Rated" designation from Home Advisor for the past decade.
Stoneridge Outdoor Living, which was founded in 2006, recently relocated its Airport Road headquarters to a larger facility at 118 Creekside Lane near Winchester. It also operates offices in Richmond and Sterling, and plans to expand into the commercial market by offering outdoor solutions such as sunrooms and pergolas to restaurants and hotels.
Stoneridge Outdoor Living serves Washington, D.C., all of Virginia except the southwest, the panhandle of West Virginia and southern Maryland. To learn more, visit totalremodelingsystems.com or call 1-877-220-7075.
