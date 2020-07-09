WINCHESTER — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles doesn’t know when the DMV location at 4050 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County will reopen.
Since being ordered by the governor to close on March 18 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many DMV locations have reopened, but the Frederick County site remains shuttered to the public.
Virginia DMV Public Relations and Media Liaison Jessica Cowardin said in a Monday email to The Star that while there isn’t an official date to reopen the DMV in Frederick County, “We have made significant strides in restoring service in surrounding areas.”
As of Monday, 38 of the DMV’s 75 customer service centers have reopened for specific services by appointment only. Three of those are within 45 miles of the Winchester location: Front Royal (21 miles), Leesburg (44.2 miles), and Woodstock (26.6 miles). The Front Royal location is at 15 Water St, Front Royal. The Leesburg location is at 945 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg. The Woodstock location is at 714 N Main St, Woodstock. Together, these offices have temporarily added 25 hours per week in extended hours for appointments.
Additionally, the Berryville Select office at 6103 Lord Fairfax Highway (15.3 miles from Winchester) and the Purcellville Select office at 109 N. Bailey Lane (32.3 miles from Winchester), are serving customers Monday through Friday.
In addition, DMV Connect, the department’s portable “DMV in a suitcase,” is offering specific services by appointment only in several areas of the state. To find out more about those visits, as well as open offices and appointment availability, visit www.dmvnow.com/appt.
“... Our reopenings are contingent upon staffing, which consists of those who are assisting in nearby offices to support the temporarily extended hours, and the ability to outfit offices for safe operation,” Cowardin’s email said. “We also have to consider the needs of the state as a whole. We continue to reopen offices weekly and make additional appointments available daily.”
For reopening reminders and updates, visit: www.dmvnow.com/reopening.
(1) comment
For the Berryville DMV location, you better get in line early. They are lined up outside already at 6:15 am, and it gets long! Bring a chair, an umbrella, and snacks. Seriously.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.