WINCHESTER — An evaluation of the local drug court found its nearly 42% graduation and 30% recidivism rates are in line with state averages of 41% and 31%, respectively.
The $25,000 evaluation by drug court expert Tara Kunkel was sought by the Winchester-based Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court to improve daily operations, reduce relapses and recidivism. It wasn’t required by the state.
Kunkel is executive director and founder of the Arlington-based consulting company Rulo Strategies. She helped write Virginia’s drug court standards in 2005, was Virginia Drug Court Association president from 2007-09 and co-directed a statewide evaluation of Virginia’s drug courts that was completed in 2012. She spent 14 years as coordinator of the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Drug Court and has overseen at least 20 evaluations around the nation since starting her company in 2011.
Her 33-page study examined 191 defendants in the local drug court, from its inception through August. She interviewed about 24 defendants and 15 drug court team members in July and August.
The court, one of 44 adult drug courts in Virginia, is an alternative to incarceration. It was created in 2016 in response to skyrocketing opioid overdoses and to reduce jail and prison overcrowding. In exchange for pleading guilty, defendants’ sentences are suspended, and they enter the drug court rather than jail. If terminated from the drug court, they often face lengthy prison sentences, which is an incentive to maintain sobriety.
The court has graduated 31 defendants and terminated 27, according to Tiffany M. Cadoree, local drug court coordinator. There are currently 18 participants with five in the referral process. Cadoree said in an email Monday that the court is aware of four graduates who have been re-arrested.
The program, which accepts people from Winchester as well as Clarke and Frederick counties, lasts 18 to 24 months and involves intense scrutiny. Defendants receive individual and group therapy, including anger management and relationship-building. Some receive medication-assisted treatment such as Suboxone, a tablet that prevents opiate cravings.
Defendants do mandatory community service, have curfews and GPS monitoring, and are regularly drug tested. They receive unscheduled visits by two police officers who are part of the team, which includes parole officers, prosecutors and public defenders.
Until recently, the court had more terminations than graduations. However, the report said those terminated spent about a year in the program compared to nearly 19 months for graduates. Kunkel said that showed terminated defendants were given ample time and resources to succeed.
Kunkel said the team-reported incentives and sanctions were ineffective, but noted interviews were done before changes in October.
Lauren Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, which oversees the court, said in a Monday interview that changes include new incentives. They include allowing defendants who are succeeding in the program to leave court after they’ve addressed judges in hearings rather than having to sit through the entire hearing, which typically lasts at least an hour, and easing monitoring to allow defendants to take short trips outside the area.
Kunkel said drug court participants and team members felt the court was providing good drug and mental health treatment, which is done through Northwestern Community Services, a regional nonprofit group. But Kunkel suggested a small percentage of defendants were unsuited for the program due to mental illness.
Cummings said the court is considering a change to address the problem. Mentally ill defendants unsuited for the program would be allowed to leave without their departure being considered a termination, so they could receive more treatment rather than incarceration.
The biggest complaints of defendants were allegations of favoritism and miscommunication.
“In general, participants view all components of the program quite positively,” Kunkel wrote. “The consistent area identified as an area needing improvement is whether the staff treats participants fairly or equally.”
The miscommunication involved defendants being frustrated about discipline, scheduling and supervision, and a feeling of being “bounced around” from team member to team member regarding decisions. Kunkel also found Cadoree has too many responsibilities, leading to a misconception among defendants that she has more authority than other staff.
“Participants also report feeling like the only communication they have with some staff members is when they are in trouble,” Kunkel wrote. “Participants report wanting a balance of acknowledgement for the positive things they do.”
Kunkel said in an email that the study, which was due out in January, was delayed until the state Department of Corrections provided recidivism data. She said she plans to return in June to discuss the evaluation with the team.
“The results are very positive for a court at this stage in development,” Kunkel said. “Every court I have evaluated has areas to improve, and sanctions and incentives are one of the most challenging areas for all courts.”
Cummings said she’s pleased with the evaluation’s findings, which she credited to community support for the court and the dedication of the team.
“We are seeing lives changed and saved through this program,” she said. “We’re happy that we were able have an evaluation done to really look at how are we doing and really progress from there.”
