WINCHESTER — Affordable rental housing is already extremely hard to find locally, but it’s unclear if Sunday’s expiration of the national eviction moratorium will exacerbate the problem.
Jennifer Hall, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley’s senior director of community investment, helps renters facing eviction. Hall, who has been with the United Way since 2017 and previously worked at a 400-bed homeless shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Monday that there are “slim pickings” in the current rental market. She noted that six families who were left homeless after the roof blew off their townhouses on East Street on July 17 have been unable to find new homes despite being longtime renters with good credit.
The eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused massive job losses. While the economy has bounced back, there were still 6.8 million fewer jobs in June than in February of 2020, the month before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. That’s according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, which analyzes Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Nationally, about 11.4 million renters, about 16% of all renters, are behind on rent, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the center. The numbers include about 269,000 Virginians, or about 14% of renters in the commonwealth.
The numbers would likely be higher without federal money through the $2.3 trillion Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act, a bipartisan law passed in Congress last year, and the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion law that passed in the Democratically-controlled Congress in March with no Republican votes. The latest money included $1,400 stimulus checks, extension of $300 unemployment payments through Sept. 6, and expanding the annual child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 and $3,600 for families with children under 6.
The local United Way distributed $445,000 in CARES Act money between September and the end of December, preventing 289 evictions or foreclosures in Frederick County and Winchester, according to Hall. Additionally, $205,000 was spent to pay utility bills. Beginning July 1, the United Way began distributing $284,000 provided to the city of Winchester through Community Development Block Grant money. So far, $16,000 in rental assistance has been paid, aiding eight families, and nearly $5,500 in utility payments have benefited nine families.
Hall said she doesn’t expect a big impact from the moratorium being lifted. She said evictions have continued around Virginia due to loopholes in the moratorium, but Virginia has done a “great job” of distributing federal COVID housing relief.
“The majority of people who have sought assistance have received assistance,” Hall said. “Help is available and help has been available for a long time if people have made the effort to apply.”
Hall said she’s read about other states being slow to distribute money from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but that hasn’t been the case in Virginia. Just $3 billion of the $47 billion offered by the program has been spent, according to the Treasury Department. A July 21 news release said 290,000 households were served in June, compared to 160,000 in May and 100,000 in April.
“ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance) is helping develop a new national infrastructure for rental assistance and eviction prevention that did not previously exist, and as programs are created, they are able to scale quickly,” the release said. “Treasury is continuing an all-out effort, in coordination with the White House and interagency partners to get the word out about the availability of rental assistance and to support [states] in ramping up their efforts.”
James Lum, owner of Lumland Properties in Winchester, said the rental assistance program is too slow. Lum said he received a small amount of money — he wouldn’t say how much — from the program in June. He said he applied for it in December.
“It’s been a little helpful, but the program is so inefficiently run that it is extremely cumbersome and time consuming for the landlord, because the landlord has to initiate all the requests. The tenant doesn’t have to do anything,” he said. “So it has been an administrative burden on us.”
The Rev. Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission, said he’s unaware of any shelter residents who are homeless because they were evicted. The mission has 36 beds for men and an eight-bed shelter for women on Southwerk Street. However, Thomas said he anticipates the moratorium expiration will lead to more local families being evicted in the coming months.
“We believe we are about to see a storm of folks facing eviction and having nowhere to go,” he said. “Right now if we have homeless families, we try to get them into a motel, because that’s all we can do.”
Thomas said he plans to speak tonight at a City Council work session about opening up a 50-bed shelter in a home on Valley Avenue to accommodate more homeless people. If approved, men at the mission at 435 N. Cameron St. would move to the Valley Avenue location when it’s renovated next year. The mission would be used to house families and single women, with the Southwerk location either being sold or used for transitional housing.
