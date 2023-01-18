COVID-19 cases and influenza cases are starting to even out after two months of rising cases around the region, although experts say it’s too early to know how the rest of the winter might progress.
On Tuesday, Valley Health’s six hospitals had 37 inpatients with COVID and two with influenza. This is slightly higher than the 34 COVID patients it was reporting on Thursday and more than double the 18 COVID patients it reported as of Nov. 1.
“For a variety of reasons, the Christmas holidays are usually a very busy time for a hospital, especially in the emergency department,” said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, chief quality and patient safety officer for Winchester-based Valley Health.
“This year was no exception,” he said. “Like most hospitals nationwide, we were challenged by higher patient volumes and longer [emergency department] wait times.”
Many ill patients presented at hospitals with COVID, flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory issues, he said. These were in addition to noncontagious conditions that ranged from heart, stroke and cancer care to trauma and other orthopedic complaints.
“Our caregivers at every Valley Health hospital have been impacted and have really pulled together to do a remarkable job caring for an extraordinarily high number of patients with significant illnesses,” Restrepo said.
Based on data from late December, most new COVID cases around the Lord Fairfax Health District are still related to the omicron and delta variants, said Dr. Brooke Rossheim, public health physician specialist in the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Epidemiology.
That data might not include the recent variants of XBB and XBB.1.5, she said, but she added that statewide data from Dec. 25 indicates the XBB variant accounts for 30% of the circulating variants around Virginia.
Additionally, Rossheim said data from Jan. 10 shows a current seven-day moving average of 66 cases per day around the Lord Fairfax district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren.
Virginia saw recent peaks in new daily COVID cases in late December and early January, according to the VDH’s COVID Dashboard, with 3,134 new cases reported on Dec. 29 and 3,083 on Jan. 5.
The latest influx of new daily cases had been picking up momentum since Nov. 29 when 1,654 new statewide cases were reported. This was the highest single-day increase the commonwealth had seen since late September, following a months-long spike in cases that started in early May and continued all summer.
Locally, the Lord Fairfax district had a smaller reprieve from new COVID cases in October, as the summer case highs declined in mid-September but then started going up again about six weeks later.
Over the last six months, the local district’s seven-day low in new cases occurred in mid-October before rising again for a couple weeks, then declining around Thanksgiving before going up again in early December.
Comparatively, Virginia’s steady decline in cases started in earnest in early September, according to VDH data, and didn’t hit a low until around Thanksgiving, right before cases started to increase again.
“It’s very difficult to predict what the status of these illnesses will be over the next few weeks,” Rossheim said.
Regarding the flu, she pointed out that Virginia’s Northwest Region, which includes the Lord Fairfax district, has seen a decline in cases in the last couple of weeks.
Based on Emergency Room and Urgent Care Center visits for symptoms of an influenza-like illness (ILI), the health district’s increase began in early to mid-October, said Dr. Charles Devine III, acting health district director.
“This is early for ILI,” he said. “The peak was in late November and early December. The peak for ILI was earlier, higher, and broader than in past years. Past year peaks have occurred in January through March.”
Recent visit rates for ILI have declined to about what they were seeing in the week of Oct. 16, so although it appears that flu hit LFHD hard, it’s decreasing at the moment.
This doesn’t “preclude the possibility of another peak to come,” he said, but he’s “hopeful that the downward trend will continue.”
From Jan. 1 to 14, there were 15 positive confirmatory labs reported for influenza, which he said “tells us that influenza is still with us.”
The number of confirmed labs are not necessarily a reflection of the total number of ILI cases.
Though COVID cases may have plateaued, the current statewide seven-day average of 26.6 cases per 100,000 people is still 50% higher than it was a month ago, according to the University of Virginia COVID Modeling Weekly Update on Jan. 13.
On Tuesday, Virginia reported 1,092 new cases and 28 deaths with a seven-day average of 1,508 new daily cases and 20 new daily deaths.
The Lord Fairfax district reported 52 new cases and four deaths with a seven-day average of 40 new daily cases and one death.
Hospital occupancy remains high around Virginia, the UVA update says, and the seven-day moving average of hospital inpatients is 1,069 as of Jan. 13. This is up from last month, but down from a week ago, it says, though ICU and ventilation patient numbers remain largely unchanged.
Sixty-five counties and cities are reporting high COVID community levels, it says, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, which shows high levels in Clarke, Warren, Page and Shenandoah. Another 48 areas are reporting medium community levels, which include Winchester and Frederick.
Clarke has a case rate of 226 cases per 100,000 people, Page a case rate of 251 per 100,000 people, Shenandoah a rate of 296 per 100,000 people and Warren a rate of 276 per 100,000 people.
Winchester is reporting a case rate of 135 per 100,000 people and Frederick a case rate of 177 per 100,000 people.
The CDC recommends that residents in high-reporting areas wear masks when in indoor public places.
Around Virginia, it also estimates that the XBB and XBB.1.5 subvariants are dominant “and growing,” the UVA update says on Jan. 13. The new variants “represent 54% of new cases in the Commonwealth.”
Models also forecast a continued decline in flu hospitalizations, the report says. This is coupled with a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations.
“Overall, it is expected that hospitals in Virginia will face a stable patient load for the rest of the month,” the report says.
“XBB is not thought to be more virulent than earlier strains,” it says. “But it can sicken those with prior immunity.”
Those who haven’t received a recent COVID booster should consider getting a bivalent booster and also practice good prevention, including staying home if you’re sick.
“Vaccinations against COVID-19 and seasonal influenza are the best tools we have against these illnesses,” Rossheim said.
