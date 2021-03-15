WINCHESTER — Shortly after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic a year ago, Damesha Emener was laid off from her office manager job in North Bethesda, Maryland, and had to move to Winchester.
So the $1,400 checks per family member for households that qualify, the increased child tax credits and the extension of $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6 — all part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress on Wednesday — will be a big help to her.
"It'll help pay all the bills I'm backed up on," the 30-year-old mother said on Thursday.
Maria Lemus, a 36-year-old Winchester resident and stay-at-home mother, said besides paying rent and utility bills, the extra money will go for back-to-school clothes for her two daughters and fees so they can play soccer. After the pandemic was declared, Lemus said her husband, who was working at the Trex plant — a composite decking and railing manufacturer — was laid off for three months. That dented the family's income.
"It was bad," she said. "This helps."
The $100 billion child credit will benefit some 69 million children including the two young daughters of Michela Britton, 24, and her fiancé Justin Huff, 28, of Frederick County. Under the plan, the $2,000 annual credit increases to $3,000 for children ages 6-17 and $3,600 for children under 6. Instead of an annual tax rebate, the money will be paid in $250 or $300 monthly payments through checks or direct deposits.
Huff, a construction worker, said his hours were cut after the pandemic. Britton just started working at a fast food restaurant. "We've been struggling," she said.
They plan to pay bills with their $1,400 checks.
"I'm hoping after we pay the bills, we'll be closer to getting our heads over water," Huff said. "Hopefully, we can stay afloat."
Fauquier County residents Sam and Suzanna Miller, who were visiting Winchester on Thursday, said they don't need the extra money, despite having six children. Sam Miller, a 35-year-old firefighter, said he got overtime during the pandemic, and his annual salary allows his 28-year-old wife to be a stay-at-home mom.
The Millers said the plan should've targeted money to those most in need and businesses that had to shut down during the pandemic. But they acknowledged many people will benefit from the plan. "We're an anomaly," Sam Miller said.
The American Rescue Plan also expands health care subsidies, includes money for people struggling to pay mortgages and rent, and continues the 15% increase in food stamp payments through Sept. 30. Local and state governments, hurt by the loss of tax revenue during the pandemic, get $360 billion, including $6.9 billion for Virginia, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.
Of the $6.9 billion, $3.8 billion will go to the state government and the remainder to local governments. The City of Winchester will receive about $11.1 million, according to an estimate from the office of Rep. Jennifer Weston, D-10th.
Winchester Mayor John David Smith said in a news release that the plan provides a "much-needed boost" for the city. "Essential local government services must continue despite a drastic drop in tax revenues," he said.
Wexton emphasized the plan spends hundreds of millions of dollars in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.
"It's helping us get more [COVID-19 vaccine] shots into arms, put money directly into the pockets of Americans in need, ensures our kids can learn safely in their classrooms and restores jobs in our community," Wexton said in the release. "After a year of unimaginable difficulties, it will help us finally put the pandemic behind us."
Wexton cited a Pew Research Center poll of about 12,000 people, which found that 70% of those polled support the plan.
About 41% of Republicans polled said that they support it, but no Republicans in the House of Representatives or Senate voted for the plan, citing its cost.
Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, acknowledged the bailout is expensive but said it's necessary. "This moment is too pivotal to risk doing too little and the future of our country is well worth the investment," he said in a news release.
Kaine praised the comprehensiveness of the plan, which includes $125 billion for reopening schools, including $2.1 billion in Virginia, $50 billion for virus testing and contact tracing and $20 billion for vaccine distribution. "It has been a long, dark year, but light is on the horizon," Kaine said in a news release.
