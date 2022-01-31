WINCHESTER — Less than a year after suffering an incalculable loss, life is sweeter than ever for the Teets family of Frederick County.
They recently installed a full-blown commercial kitchen in the basement of their home so they can whip up thousands of their signature cinnamon rolls at a time — not for personal consumption or retail sale, but to sell at fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.
“This is about the community,” family matriarch Julie Teets said on Monday while seated in the shiny new kitchen that would make a chef jealous.
To understand what compelled the family to spend about $23,000 on kitchen equipment that will help others but generate no income for them, you have to know the story of Katie Teets Bradshaw.
Katie was a nurse in the intensive care unit at Winchester Medical Center who died from breast cancer at age 28, just two years after being diagnosed with the disease and a scant three weeks following her marriage to the love of her life, Stephen Bradshaw.
Katie’s driving force was to help others, so her family felt compelled to continue her mission. The first order of business for mom Julie, dad Greg and brothers Brandon and Michael, along with Brandon’s fiancée, Tayla Mullins, was to announce plans to open the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House, a place where dying people can spend their final days surrounded by loved ones in a home-like setting rather than the clinical confines of a hospital.
“This is a way that Katie can continue helping people from above,” Julie said. “We’re just the messengers.”
To build and operate the house, Julie said the family will need an endowment of about $1.5 million. To help reach that goal, the family decided to start selling Julie’s homemade cinnamon rolls that had previously been at the heart of an April 2020 fundraiser for The Kids Clubs of the Northern Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.
“We made 1,300 cinnamon rolls in three days and we were able to raise almost $7,400 to keep their doors open for three months,” Julie said of The Kids Club event. “We did everything by hand.”
However, since their family kitchen is not designed to bake thousands of cinnamon rolls at a time, Julie and Greg decided in late November to convert their large, open basement into an industrial kitchen. Several area retailers and service providers including Winchester Restaurant Equipment and Quality Electric Co. of Frederick County, Spichers Appliances and Security of Winchester and Ritter Homes Inc. of Stephens City supplied and installed the double ovens, stainless steel tables, sink, industrial-strength dough mixer, new plumbing and electrical wiring, and a commercial-grade refrigerator and freezer, often at a significant discount.
“We got it done in about four to six weeks,” Michael Teets said on Monday. “It went pretty quickly.”
The new basement kitchen is spacious enough that the family can recruit volunteers on baking days. On Saturday, more than 30 family members and supporters were on hand to prepare 2,466 cinnamon rolls that had been pre-ordered for Valentine’s Day by area residents eager to support the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House. That’s a far cry from the five people who baked cinnamon rolls in a cramped family kitchen for the Kids Club fundraiser.
“So many people have come to us, and at the same time, anybody that we’ve asked for their help has not hesitated,” Julie said.
The cinnamon rolls baked on Saturday — they’re officially known as Teets Treats — were stacked in boxes in the family’s basement Monday morning, waiting for a box truck from Spicher’s Appliances to take them to the retail store at 2730 S. Pleasant Valley Road and keep them fresh until it’s time to distribute the treats. Anyone who pre-ordered cinnamon rolls can pick them up on Feb. 12 at Creekside Gifts, 3113 Valley Ave. in Winchester, or Feb. 13 at Claudio’s Pizzeria, 2644 Valley Ave. in Winchester.
If you didn’t pre-order, no worries. More Teets Treats will be sold throughout the year at events including the June 25th June Bug Bash in downtown Winchester, the Sept. 25th Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House Car, Truck, and Bike Show in Frederick County and the Oct. 30th Halloween Gala in Frederick County.
The Teets family is also interested in using their cinnamon rolls to help other local nonprofits. For example, Julie said a local Kiwanis Club has expressed interest in selling the family’s cinnamon rolls to raise money for the civic organization.
“Doing this for Katie gives us drive and it gives us purpose,” Julie said. “It’s something she would do.”
To learn more about the Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House and opportunities to buy Teets Treats, visit katiescomforthouse.com.
