WINCHESTER — Larry the cat was living a life of luxury and indulgence in his Fairmont Avenue home until curiosity got the better of him and he wandered off into the big city.
That was six months ago and, ever since, his owners have gone to unbelievable lengths to bring their beloved kitty back home.
Jennifer Hutchinson said the trouble began on Feb. 11 when she, her daughter, Ann Hutchinson, and grandson, Jake Hutchinson, were moving furniture at their home near downtown Winchester. While they were working, Larry, an orange tabby who is nearly 3 years old, decided to explore the neighborhood and quietly slipped out into the cold.
“He had been an indoor cat forever,” Jennifer Hutchinson said on Monday. “Never been outside except for occasionally sitting on the front porch with my grandson holding him.”
When the Hutchinsons discovered that Larry had given them the slip, they searched their house for two hours and combed the neighborhood for even longer.
A few days later, the family called a woman with a specially trained tracking dog to look for Larry. Since the cat was closest to Jake Hutchinson, the tracker used one of his shirts to familiarize the dog with Larry’s scent.
“She narrowed down two areas that we kept following up on,” Jennifer Hutchinson said, but the elusive Larry remained missing.
The tracker suspected two things: Either Larry was scared being outside and didn’t want to leave the security of his hiding place, or he had been taken in by another family concerned about the welfare of a collarless cat wandering the streets during wintertime.
Suspecting their cat had been taken in by another family, the Hutchinsons offered a $1,000 reward for his safe return. Still, no Larry.
Even though six months have passed, the Hutchinsons remain undaunted. They have posted dozens of “lost cat” fliers, hung hundreds of signs on neighborhood doorknobs, contacted numerous veterinary offices and animal shelters, shared information on more than 60 websites and social media pages, delivered fliers to about 50 area churches and pet-supply stores, taken out several ads in The Winchester Star and more.
“We’ve tried so many things,” Jennifer Hutchinson said.
The million-dollar question is: Why?
“Because he’s so loved and my grandson is so attached to him,” Jennifer Hutchinson said. “He absolutely loves him and misses him so much.”
The family suspects Larry may have hidden somewhere for the first few days until his need for water and food forced him out into the open, but by then, he had forgotten how to find his way back home.
It’s possible that Larry is still living in the wild, or that another family has taken him in and isn’t aware that his true home is elsewhere.
“Since it was cold when he got out and it started snowing shortly afterward, most people believe that somebody took him in,” Jennifer Hutchinson said. “He may be within a three- to five-house radius, or he may have wandered up to 5 or 10 miles a day and is a lot farther away than we think.”
The Hutchinsons said they have no reason to suspect that Larry has died. Jennifer Hutchinson said she has been called to look at several dead cats who resembled Larry but were not him, so the search continues.
“We don’t have any reason to think he’s not OK,” she said. “Everybody I’ve talked to, every article I’ve read, said that cats survive.”
The Hutchinsons are asking the community to keep an eye out for Larry. He’s a handsome orange tabby with a tail so fluffy that Jennifer Hutchinson said it almost looks feathery.
“We just don’t want to give up,” she said. “He’s out there.”
Anyone with information about Larry the cat is asked to call the Hutchinson family at 540-359-0814 or 540-771-0987.
