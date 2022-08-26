Winchester
Winchester Farmer’s Market, located in the parking area of Southern States Coop, 447 Amherst St. Open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the spring, summer and fall; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. winter hours.
Frederick County
The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard, 2502 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Open mid-May through December. Offers local grown products in season including apples. The market is committed to growing its produce organically and offers an array of organic products including homegrown tomatoes, green beans and sweet corn. All the baked goods are homemade including the pies. “Bluegrass on the Farm,” held every Thursday evening with dinner at 6 p.m. and music from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Contact: Katherine Solenberger 540-323-0221, www.thehomesteadfarmatfruithillorchard.com or visit its page on Facebook.
Marker-Miller Orchards, 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, 540-662-1391, www.markermillerorchards.com. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 to Dec. 23. In December open only on Fridays and Saturdays. Available in the market: Bartlett pears, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and apples (Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Ida Red, Rome, Gala, Crispin, Stayman, Nittany, Empire, Cameo. The on-site bakery offers cakes, pies, cookies, cinnamon/rum buns, peach turnovers, apple turnovers and apple cider doughnuts. The Sweets Shop offers fudge, hand-dipped ice cream and fresh apple cider slushees. The market also stocks cider, milk, eggs, fruit wines, jams, jellies, salad dressings, local honey, syrups and no-sugar added items.
Schenck Foods, 3578 Valley Pike (U.S. 11), holds a local food bazaar from 2 to 5 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month from May through October.
Shawnee Springs Market, two locations at 6656 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), Cross Junction and 1488 Senseny Road, Winchester, 540-888-3429, www.shawneesprings.com. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Christmas Day. Freshly baked pies, fruit breads, cookies, brownies, whoopies, and more can be purchased in the store or ordered ahead of time at 800-713-1414, ext. 1, then 2 for the Farm Market. Wide selection of wine and craft beer. The farm market offers a variety of fresh produce grown in our own orchards. Pick up a jar of gourmet fruit butters, preserves, jellies, salsas, barbecue sauces, etc. made in the cannery.
Virginia Farm Market at 1881 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), 540-665-8000, www.VirginiaFarmMarket.com, also on Facebook. Open every day through Dec. 2. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Our “Big Red Barn” offers up a wide variety of local apples, grain-fed brown eggs, Amish butter and cheese, apple butter, jams, jellies, Virginia country ham, baskets, gifts and more. Fourteen flavors of fresh-baked pies, cookies, muffins and apple cider donuts are also offered daily. Lots of pumpkins coming soon. Easy in and out off the highway with ample parking. Buses welcome.
West Oaks Farm Market, 1107 Cedar Creek Grade, 540-662-6622, email wofmarket@gmail.com, www.westoaksfarm-market.com. Open year-round. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Offerings include fresh greens, produce, grain-fed beef, country hams, fresh-baked pies and breads, jams, jellies and local honey, deli market and café, gifts. Also festivals, live concerts, wine tastings, corn maze, hayrides, pick-your-own pumpkins and apples.
Winchester Spring Valley Farm Market, 2454 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), 540-773-4820. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The market sells fruits and vegetables from its Hampshire County, W.Va., family farm. It carries many local products, such as free-range eggs, locally bottled milk, fresh baked goods, dairy products and more.
Clear Brook
Cline’s Farm, 920 Hopewell Road in Clear Brook, 540-662-5684, email clinesfarmlp@aol.com. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Offers pumpkins, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonagold and Gala apples.
Middletown
Richard’s Fruit Market, 6410 Middle Road, Middletown, 540-867-1455, 540-327-6166, email info@richardsfruitmarket.com or visit www.richardsfruitmarket.com. The market is also on Facebook. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The market sells apples, eggs, beef, turkey burgers, vegetables, Garber’s ice cream, antiques, pies and cookies with wine tastings by request, pick your own flowers.
Boyce
Mount Airy Farm Market, 8204 John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), Boyce, 540-837-2043. Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The market offers fresh local meats, grain-finished and grass-fed beef, pork, lamb and goat, as well as local jams, jellies, salsas and honey. Pork barbecue and natural deli products are sold along with local fresh eggs and produce.
White Post
Shen-Val Farm Market, 2180 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), White Post, 540-868-0366. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offers Angus beef, sausage, country ham, brown eggs, Amish butter, cheese, fruits and vegetables, apple butter, jams, jellies, pickles, candy, baked goods, flowers, vegetable bedding plants, planters and hanging baskets.
Berryville
The Clarke County Farmer’s Market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at 317 W. Main St., Berryville, www.clarkecountyfarmersmarket.com. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, honey, herb vinegars, cheeses, jams/jellies, fermented foods, teas, soaps, artisan crafts, concerts.
Nalls Farm Market, 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7), Berryville, 540-955-0004. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market offers produce, baked goods, plants and more.
Strasburg
Pot Town Organics, 181 W. King St., Strasburg, 540-465-4444, https://pottownorganics.com. Open Saturdays throughout the summer. Organic gardening supplies, lights, hydroponics, tools, pottery, fine arts.
Woodbine Farm Market, 5199 John Marshall Highway (Va. 55) outside Strasburg, 540-465-2729, www.woodbinefarmmarket.com. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fresh in-season fruit and vegetables, Angus beef, pork sausage, jams, jellies, baked goods, produce, dressings, wine, fresh baked pies, cakes and cookies, local meats and cheeses, made-to-order sandwiches, hanging baskets, bedding plants, gift items. Picnic area, playground and mining sluice for the children. Shelter available for rental.
Front Royal
Dynamic Life Church Community Market, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal. Open first and third Saturdays each month, 30 vendors.
Downtown Front Royal Farmer’s Market, 414 E. Main St., Front Royal. 540-631-0099. Open through Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, plants, herbs, soy candles, aromatherapy soups and lotions, gluten-free items.
Heards Cedar Hill Farm Market, 885 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, 540-551-9949, www.cedarhillfarmmarket.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday April through October. Free range, local dairy, local meats, baked goods, jams, jellies, vegetables, fresh desserts, live events.
Lebanon Church
Holy Cow, 9280 John Marshall Highway (Va. 55), Lebanon Church, 540-465-4742, holycowdelivery@gmail.com, www.holycowdelivery.com. Open year-round. Items may be picked up there, or orders may be placed for delivery. Apples, fresh pasteurized milk, chocolate milk, yogurt, yogurt drinks, homemade butter, lamb, beef, pork, bread, cupcakes, jams, apple butter, eggs and cheese are offered.
Toms Brook
Crabill’s, local butcher offering quality fresh meats, 3109 Riverview Drive, Toms Brook, 540-436-3884, www.facebook.com/crabillsmeats/.
Maurertown
TLH Farms LLC, 2 Mauser Lane, Maurertown. Farm fresh produce and free-range eggs, raw honey, local made jams, jellies, syrups, homemade foaming hand soaps, baked goods. www.facebook.com/tlhfarms.
Woodstock
South Street Barn Market, 411 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, www.southstreetfarmmarket.com. Open year round 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays inside the American Legion during the winter and outside in the parking lot during warmer months.
Adams Apples and Herbs, 583 Walton Farm Road, Woodstock. Fresh apples, peaches and herbs. 540-335-7656, www.facebook.com/adamsapplesandherbs.
Mowery Orchard, 24247 Senedo Road, Woodstock, 540-459-8645, https://moweryorchard.com. Open April-December. Fresh vegetables, asparagus, potatoes, onions, tomatoes and fruits such as peaches, watermelons, cantaloupes and more.
Wholesome Foods, 465 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock, 800-723-6637, https://wholesomefoodsinc.com. Beef, pork, poultry, deli meats, cheeses, Old Dominion Country Ham, Virginia’s Best All Natural Artesian Water. Offers shipping in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas. Also a store in Edinburg.
Edinburg
Gore’s Meats, 12526 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, 540-984-8138, https://goresmeats.com.
J & L Green Farm, 4010 Swover Creek Road, Edinburg. No genetically modified organisms. Fresh pork, beef, chicken and turkey. 540-333-1468, www.jlgreenfarm.com.
Swover Creek Farms, 4176 Swover Creek Road, Edinburg, 540-984-8973, www.swovercreekfarms.com. Pick your own berry farm, retail store and commercial kitchen specializing in jams, smoked sausages and wood-fired pizzas, craft beers on tap. Open year round but hours change seasonally.
Wholesome Foods, 986 S. Ox Road, Edinburg, 800-723-6637, https://wholesomefoodsinc.com. Beef, pork, poultry, deli meats, cheeses, Old Dominion Country Ham, Virginia’s Best All Natural Artesian Water. Offers shipping in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas. Also a store in Woodstock.
Mount Jackson
Baker Farms, 1341 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson. Local pork with no growth hormones. By appointment at 540-477-3550, bakerinc@shentel.net.
Hometown Partnership Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m. every Friday in the old bank parking lot next to the Town Office.
New Market
The Open Market hosted by the New Market Chamber of Commerce is located in the Suntrust parking lot on South Congress Street. The market showcases different types of vendors from crafts, pottery, homemade treats, along with direct sales businesses. There are other attractions such as activities for kids, contests to win prizes. The market is open the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m-2 p.m. through December. Information: http://newmarketcoc.net/.
Jon Henry General Store, 9383 N. Congress St., New Market, 540-740-4304, https://jonhenrygeneralstore.com. The store focuses on sourcing locally, regionally and if from abroad, they are sourced via Fair Trade systems. Products range from brooms, vintage license plates, jams and jellies, local honey, memorabilia, children’s wooden toys, canned goods, snacks, candies, etc.
Basye
Bryce Farmers Market, 1982 Fairway Drive, Basye, 540-856-2121, www.shenandoahgrown.com. Open seasonally, spring through September, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in the parking lot in front of Bryce Resort. Featuring organic honey, fresh goat cheese, naturally raised meats, breads and cookies, jams, jellies, hot sauces, locally grown produce, plants, cut flowers, crafts, homemade soaps and more.
Deauville Farm, 7648 Crooked Run Road, Basye,. 540-856-2130, www.facebook.com/deauvillefarm/. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Monday. Naturally grown pick-your-own vegetables and gather-your-own eggs.
Deer Ridge Farm, 1618 Orkney Grade Drive, Basye, 540-331-6668, jkoontz@shentel.net. Plants, produce, jams, relishes, honey, wood and other seasonal products.
Quicksburg
Paugh’s Orchard, 5591 Senedo Road, Quicksburg, 540-740-8028, www.facebook.com/PaughsOrchardVA/. Fresh from the farm produce and products sold at the roadside fruit stand on the farm with a variety of peaches and apples, garden vegetables and other products. Closed Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.