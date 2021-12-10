Some area residents have noted that the Christmas tree buying season seems to be getting shorter and shorter each year.
Many of the region’s Christmas tree farms are sold out of their trees by the first two weekends in December, leaving some residents scrambling to find their perfect tree.
While shortages on goods and supply chain issues have surely been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, local tree farmers said the lack of Christmas trees this year could likely be contributed to the Great Recession of 2008.
“I think the notion that there’s a Christmas tree shortage is a very legit thing,” John Fogle, who is manning the tree market at Fort Valley Nursery in Woodstock this year, said. “Many growers I’ve talked to said a number of Christmas tree growers did not plant a crop for at least a year due to decreased demand (following 2008). This would be the year where a lot of those Christmas trees would be available. They’re just harder to find in certain sizes this year.”
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, it can take as many as 15 years to grow a 6- or 7-foot Christmas tree. The average time, though, to produce such a tree is around seven years.
Fogle said Fort Valley Nursery had been getting their trees from the same grower for the past 20-plus years, and they called this past summer and told them they wouldn't have any trees available this year.
That sent Fogle on a search that took over a month, which included phone calls to Christmas tree associations up and down the east coast and into Canada, trying to find Christmas trees to sell. He said they ordered more trees this year than ever in anticipation of the possible shortage and demand.
“It took almost six weeks to track down a grower that still had trees available this year,” Fogle said. “Even when I called the state associations asking for references for new growers who might have had some available, literally one of them laughed at me.”
Fogle was able to find trees from a farm in North Carolina, and as of Thursday the nursery still had about 100 trees available.
Another issue within the Christmas tree industry is the decline in the number of farmers.
Paris Rasnic, who is 72 and owns Moose Apple Christmas Tree Farm in Berryville, said many farmers in their 60s and 70s have been retiring from the business.
“For many years to come, there won’t be enough trees to meet the demand,” said Rasnic, adding that he began planting Christmas trees on the farm in 2001. “There’s not enough young people willing to get into it. The only answer is to have more people plant more trees.”
Fogle agreed, adding that a number of smaller east coast tree farms have been purchased by larger farms in recent years.
“I think it’s becoming a tighter market to get into for someone looking to do a lifestyle business like many of these older farmers have done for many years,” Fogle said.
Adding to the shorter season is that many people got Christmas trees earlier the past few years, especially during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That type of rush and demand forced Rasnic to change their policies at Moose Apple, moving to pre-orders and tagging for folks in October who wanted to cut a tree on the farm. Those customers would then come back at a scheduled date to cut their tree. The new policies were to help ease traffic flow after last year’s Thanksgiving weekend was sort of “chaotic.”
“Every year, more and more people have been coming to get a tree,” he said. “It keeps increasing to the point that there’s not enough trees to cut in Northern Virginia.”
Rasnic said there were still plenty of pre-cut Frasers left at the farm as of Thursday.
Fogle said they started selling their trees a week before Thanksgiving this year to meet consumer demand.
“There was a really quick rush on them,” Fogle said. "Particularly those larger sizes that are now harder to find this season. They sold out within the first couple of days.”
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, Virginia Christmas tree growers offer a wide selection of trees in a full range of sizes. Because of their proximity to East Coast markets, Virginia Christmas trees are harvested at the beginning and during the Christmas season so consumers can be assured of a fresh and healthy tree.
Varieties typically include Austrian Pine, Blue Spruce, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Hemlock, Norway Spruce, Red Pine, Scotch Pine, Virginia Pine, White Pine and White Spruce.
Christmas tree farming is a major agricultural industry in Virginia, VDACS data showed. Each year, 1.5 million Christmas tree seedlings are replanted on 25,000 acres of tree farms. The Christmas tree industry was estimated to generate $14 million a year in annual sales in 2020.
