WINCHESTER — With a major winter storm in Sunday's forecast, people will be hunkered down at home.
If you're using a space heater to stay warm, area fire officials urge caution.
Using space heaters incorrectly can be life-threatening, as evidenced by this week's deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx in New York City that killed 17 people. The fire, which was reportedly started by a space heater, is one of the city's deadliest.
“A lot of times we’ll see space heaters used in lower-income residences or apartment buildings and with those a lot of times you don’t have the upgraded wiring or circuiting you have in modern homes,” Winchester Fire Marshal Jeremy Luttrell said. “We had a fire a few years ago on Braddock Street where the receptacle was the cause of the fire, but there were multiple space heaters being run throughout the building and multiple space heaters were on the same circuit. When you overload a whole circuit, you’re increasing the heat and if the breaker doesn’t trip and function properly, the weakest link in that circuit is where you’ll see a failure.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that more than 25,000 residential fires every year are associated with the use of space heaters, resulting in more than 300 deaths. In addition, an estimated 6,000 people receive hospital emergency room care for burn injuries associated with contacting the hot surfaces of room heaters, mostly in non-fire situations.
According to Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak, about 25% of fires in the county during the winter can be attributed to space heater issues. He said the type of dwelling plays a part in the likelihood of a fire being started by a space heater, but it’s usually more about what is placed around the heater that could catch fire.
“If it’s up against furniture, like a couch or something, the chemical makeup of those kinds of things tend to have a high flammability and fire can then radiate throughout the house,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with what (the heater) is in proximity to and what the fire load is.”
Warren County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico said space heaters cause about five significant fires a year in his jurisdiction.
“Unfortunately it’s a common occurrence in our locality,” he said. “We see various types of space heaters employed. … We use (space heaters) on a regular basis, and we take for granted the risk associated with its use.”
Maiatico said different types of space heaters can pose different threats. For example, kerosene heaters come with the worry of carbon monoxide exposure. He suggested folks educate themselves on safety measures involved with their specific type of heater.
Majchrzak said space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet away from anything that can catch fire.
Maiatico agreed, saying the best advice he can give residents is that “space heaters need space.”
Majchrzak said heaters should be plugged directly into a wall and shouldn’t be used with extension cords. They also should never be left on while you’re asleep or out of the room.
Maiatico said space heaters should also include a tip-safe feature that prevents the space heater from being tipped over, which can cause a fire.
“If a child, an adult, an animal or just an unstable surface causes a space heater to fall, it has what they call a tip feature to where if it tips over it will actually turn off and disconnect the power to it,” he said.
Majchrzak added people should choose heaters with a thermostat and overheat protection.
Luttrell said older residences such as apartment buildings or multi-level, multi-family residences oftentimes aren’t up to current codes, which require sprinkler systems and updated fire alarm systems as part of their construction.
He said most of the fire safety community has been advocating for programs that would allow these older residences to be upgraded with some sort of financial assistance toward the project.
“Certainly a building with modern construction with things like a sprinkler system, you lessen the likelihood of having the destruction and life loss,” Luttrell said.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) suggests the following tips for safely using space heaters:
- Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
- Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
- Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.
- Keep children away from the space heater.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
- Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
