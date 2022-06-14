Today is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.
Winchester Elks Lodge 867 invites the public to its Flag Day service at 6 p.m. today on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall (20 N. Loudoun St.) in downtown Winchester. The lodge at 466 Front Royal Pike will be open to the public after the event.
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will also have a Flag Day event at 7 p.m. today at the Round Hill Fire and Rescue Company, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. The event is open to the public. Seating and bottled water will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors. Torn or damaged flags may be brought to the event for proper disposal.
