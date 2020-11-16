WINCHESTER — When Don Henley sang, "There's just not enough love in the world," he clearly hadn't met Nicki and Chris LaFever.
The Frederick County couple has love to spare, and they're not afraid to share it with people who have never known such affection.
The LaFevers already had four children together by the time they were 23, but Nicki and Chris knew their hearts had the capacity to love many, many more.
When a guest speaker at their church, comedian Dan Culp, spoke to the congregation of What's New Worship about the joys and tribulations of adopting children, Nicki and Chris started thinking. Their kids — Ian, Hailey and twins Tucker and Hayden — were getting older and becoming more self-sufficient, so maybe, just maybe, the family could add another child to their brood.
The couple's first thought was to adopt a child from China, but that process was too long, too complicated and too expensive.
About seven years ago, a friend at What's New Worship suggested they become foster parents, so the LaFevers enrolled in the free training sessions offered by Children's Services of Virginia Inc. In a short period of time, they were certified to share their love with children in need.
"We weren't even sure how it was going to happen," Nicki said. "We just played it by ear."
The LaFevers said their four children also embraced becoming a foster family. Each time a new child came into their home, he or she was immediately welcomed by the kids as an equal part of the clan.
"I think they saw it as, 'I wonder if I can get this kid to love me?'" Chris said. "And they could!"
———
The LaFevers have hosted a total of 11 foster children, sometimes as many as four at a time.
"The majority of them have been babies and toddlers," Nicki said, but they've also fostered a girl who was 15.
The LaFevers wanted to adopt them all. Nine times in a row, though, they had to send the foster children back once their parents overcame whatever issues had led to them having their kids placed into protective custody.
"It was sad," Chris said. "There were tears and stuff."
Then came Jaxson. Authorities placed the 18-month-old with the LaFevers and told them he was available for adoption. The only catch was, his mother was about to give birth to another child who would also need a permanent home, and no one wanted to separate the siblings.
That was music to the LaFevers' ears. By the time Jaxson had settled in to his new home, his sister, Raylynn, was born.
"We got a call saying, 'Hey, your baby's born. Come pick her up,'" Nicki said with a laugh. "It was pretty exciting."
On March 10, Jaxson and Raylynn were formally adopted and became official members of the LaFever family.
"Jaxson and Raylynn needed a home, and we needed them," Nicki said. "They're a perfect contribution to our family."
But Nicki and Chris aren't finished. They said they probably won't accept any more foster children until their oldest son leaves for college in another year-and-a-half, but they can never foresee a time when they won't be sharing their home with a child who needs love.
"I think we'll always have little ones in the house," Nicki said.
———
Raising a child is hard, and some people aren't cut out for the job. When children have to be temporarily removed from their birth parents, or when they're put up for adoption, it's fortunate that families like the LaFevers are there to take them in.
You don't have to have a ton of money to be a foster parent. Virginia pays a stipend of up to $700 a month for each foster child, so the LaFevers have been able to support their large family with Chris's income from driving a truck while Nicki stays home with the kids.
"We're not rich, but our kids have what they need," Chris said. "We just pay attention when we spend money. We don't go on big vacations or things like that."
What foster parents need more than anything, the LaFevers said, is love, patience and compassion.
"With the challenges these [foster] kids have been through, you need to give them some grace," Nicki said. "They've not had a good run at things."
You also have to be able to deal with the inevitable heartbreak when a foster child that has been in your care for months returns to their home.
"That's definitely the hardest part," Nicki said. "But I would rather have a broken heart so these kids can have nurturing and bonding and a feeling of stability and security for whatever amount of time they're living with us."
Luckily, the LaFevers have been able to stay in touch with most of their former foster children.
"It's nice to be able to keep up with them," Nicki said. "I worry about them even now."
———
Sadly, there aren't enough LaFevers in the world.
"Every time we had an empty room, another foster kid was ready to come in before the first one went home," Chris said. "That means our area does not have enough foster parents."
November is National Adoption Month, an excellent time to learn how foster and adoptive parents can create bright futures for children with troubled pasts.
The LaFevers suggest getting in touch with your local Department of Social Services or Children's Services of Virginia at 311 Airport Road near Winchester.
"If somebody is thinking it's something they would be interested in doing, they should take the fostering classes [at Children's Services of Virginia]," Nicki said. "It's free, they supply you with everything you need and by the end of it, you'll know in your heart whether it's right for you."
"These kids just want love and someone to care for them," Chris said. "If you can show kids that you care, you're in."
