WINCHESTER — Nestled between railroad tracks and Jubal Early Drive lies a segment of the Abrams Creek Wetland Preserve.
Not only is it a quiet spot for the public to enjoy, but it’s also a hospitable habitat for more than 300 plant species including 20 rare native plants. No other wetlands in Virginia has so many rare plants in one place, said Woodward Bousquet, professor of environmental studies and biology at Shenandoah University.
Since 2003, the city has included in its annual budget the money to preserve and maintain the property, with help from local volunteers. However, as time has passed small trees not much thicker than a person’s arm began growing.
These shade-producing trees are changing sunny marshes in Abrams Creek into shady swamps. To preserve the rare habitat, about 6 to 8 acres of these small trees will need to be cut, Bousquet said.
The Winchester-Clarke Garden Club has raised $39,000 in awards and personal donations this year to help restore some of the disappearing wetlands of Abrams Creek.
In May, the Garden Club of America announced that the local garden club was named the recipient of the GCA Founders Fund Award of $30,000. To add to that, the Garden Club of Virginia also announced last month that the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club was the recipient of the Bessie Bocock Carter Conservation Award, worth $7,000. The remaining $2,000 was collected through donations by the local club.
Getting these funds for Abrams Creek would not have been possible without the collaborative work between the local garden club, Shenandoah University’s environmental studies program and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said Barbara Bandyke, former president of Winchester-Clarke Garden Club, who was also involved in the grant application process.
This is the first time the local garden club has applied for the national award.
“We’re thrilled,” Bandyke said. “We’re excited moving forward.”
Many years ago — before the nearby housing developments were built — fire would periodically sweep through Abrams Creek about every 30 years, which naturally kept away the invasive shady trees, Bousquet said.
“It’s kind of like mowing your lawn every 30 years,” Bousquet said.
The tree cutting will likely happen in October, Bandyke said, a time when birds are not nesting and other animal species aren’t migrating. Immediately following the tree cutting, the stumps will be sprayed with herbicide, Bousquet said. He added that volunteers will be needed to trim the shoots that come from the tree stumps to prevent shade trees from growing back.
The grant money will also pay to update educational information about the wetlands, such as creating a phone app that will provide a seasonal audio tour of Abrams Creek.
