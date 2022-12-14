Running behind on your shopping and not sure of what to give that hard-to-buy-for relative or friend? Gift cards may be the answer.
Gift cards from national chain stores are popular, but look closer to home – you may be surprised at how many locally owned businesses offer them – and purchasing their gift cards or certificates help support the local economy.
The list of local small businesses offering gift cards is long. If they don’t have a sign in the store indicating they offer gift cards, just ask them.
Another way to help locally is to make a donation in the name of a loved one or organization. Here are a just few ideas for local gift cards and donations:
Help your community
Blue Ridge Hospice has thrift stores in Strasburg, Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville, Front Royal, Purcellville and Leesburg. Anthony Crosen, vice president of Blue Ridge Hospice thrift operations and facilities, said all of the stores have gift cards available for holiday giving.
“Gift cards can be purchased at any of our locations and for any amount they so choose,” Crosen said.
Buying items at the hospice thrift shops gives back to the community by offering residents a place to donate unwanted items and gives its customers a place to shop for low-cost apparel, household items, toys, and more. The store purchases then help the not-for-profit hospice provide end-of-life care to local residents.
Blue Ridge Hospice also accepts donations and memorial gift donations.
“They can come in and make a donation in our stores and we can take the donation there,” Crosen said. “If they want it to be in memory or honor of someone, then we usually have envelopes in the store they can fill out and then we send them up to the home office with that information or they can even mail the envelope in memory of someone.”
Blue Ridge Hospice is celebrating this month with a 12 Days of Christmas promotion that started this week. Each day the store will have selected items at 25% off, and 50% off holiday items.
If You Go
Visit https://brhospice.org for Blue Ridge Hospice store locations and more information on making donations.
Everybody needs shoes
Need shoes for work or dance, or know someone on your holiday shopping list who could use a new pair of sneakers? Wilkins’ Shoe Center, one of Virginia’s largest family owned shoe stores in Virginia, offers gift certificates.
Kendra Brewer, who along with her husband Phil own the downtown Winchester store, said gift certificates can be in any denomination. Some shoppers, she said, come in to the store and say, ”I want this shoe plus tax and we just write it for that exact amount – whatever that want.”
There is no expiration date on their gift certificates, she said, adding, “Normally, we like to have the person come in and purchase them, but you can do it online through a basic inquiry through Shopify or you can just call and we have mailed them before,” she added.
Brewer said some of their more popular shoes include Birkenstock, Hoka, New Balance and Dansko as well as Timberland Pro.
She said they will have pop-up sales in December and will be offering free gift wrapping.
If You Go
• Location: 7 S. Loudoun St., Winchester
• Phone: 540-667-5600
Online: https://www.wilkinsshoe.com
* * *
In memory of …
While strolling through one of Frederick County’s parks, you may find yourself resting on a donated bench. These memorial benches are gifts that a family can give to the community.
Cory Smith, the county’s superintendent of parks, said their bench program is accepting donations.
“We have received 10 donated benches, and they do have plaques usually in memory or just a donation from a family,” he states in an email.
According to the parks department website, “Donors may choose which park they would like to see their bench located, and work with our staff to select a specific site. Plaques (4” x 8” engraved stainless steel) are available for benches where donors may have their name listed, honor a loved one, or acknowledge a special achievement or memory.”
The benches cost $750 and an engraved plaque is $50.
More information: https://www.fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/park-bench-program
* * *
Gifts for everyone
The Winchester Book Gallery in downtown Winchester offers gift certificates online and in the store.
Owner Christine Patrick said the certificates can be in any denomination.
“We have an incredible collection of gifts for everybody,” she said, adding that the gallery is the easiest place to find a gift for everyone in your family.
If You Go
• Location: 7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester
• Phone: 540-667-3444
• Online: https://www.winchesterbookgallery.com
• Gift certificates: https://www.winchesterbookgallery.com/wbg-gift-certificate
* * *
Winter tans
For those on your list who want a summer tan this winter, Beach Bum Tans offers gift cards starting at $10 and up, a store associate said. The prices are available online to help you decide how much the gift certificate should be.
Beach Bum Tans has two stores in the area.
If You Go
• Location: 157 Market St., Winchester
• Phone: 540-545-8895
• Online: https://beachbum.com/locations/beach-bum-tanning-winchester-va
• Location: 90 Riverton Commons Plaza, Front Royal
Phone: 540-635-6466
Online: https://beachbum.com/locations/beach-bum-tanning-front-royal-va
* * *
Making repairs
Check your locally owned garage to see if they offer gift certificates for the person on your list who may be having car problems. We talked to Lynn Rittenour, one of the owners of Frog’s Garage in Maurertown.
She said they offer gift certificates for any amount. “Just walk in. It’s for any service,” she said.
We had to ask how their business got the name Frog’s Garage. Rittenour said Frog is her husband’s nickname.
“Jeremiah was born in 1969. It’s the year the song (“Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog” by Three Dog Night) came out,” she said. “So growing up, he always had that name.”
If You Go
• Location: 24795 Old Valley Pike, Maurertown
• Phone: 540-436-8600
• Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057608681262
