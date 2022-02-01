WINCHESTER — A nonprofit agency that helps childhood cancer patients and their families was presented with an $18,000 check Tuesday afternoon by Celebration of Hope, a Winchester-based initiative that provides monetary support to groups that stand up to cancer.
StillBrave was founded by Tom Mitchell following the cancer-related death of his 16-year-old daughter, Shayla Mitchell, on Jan. 8, 2009. On Tuesday, Mitchell explained the name of the nonprofit stems from the period of time when Shayla was battling Hodgkin's lymphoma and the two of them vowed to remain brave despite their daily struggles with medical treatments and household expenses.
"I promised her as long as she stayed brave, I would stay brave and we'd get through this," Mitchell said.
After Shayla died, Mitchell was determined to keep his promise to stay brave. He used his grief to fuel the creation of StillBrave to help other families like his that had trouble managing household expenses due to the high costs of time-consuming cancer treatments.
"We try to help with the day-to-day, in-the-trenches kind of stuff — car repairs, home repairs and improvement, rent, grocery cards so kids don't have to go to a food bank, transportation," Mitchell said. "Sadly, we've paid for way too many funerals."
Celebration of Hope was founded in 2005 by Winchester residents Jane Vickers and David Smith to raise money, awareness and support for cancer patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. It holds one fundraising event per year — a gala and auction each December at Smith's Village Square Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall — and has collected tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofit and for-profit enterprises including Valley Health's WellSpring cancer resource center, Special Love Inc. and its annual Camp Fantastic, Shenandoah Oncology and more.
Celebration of Hope chooses one organization to support over a three-year period. StillBrave, which was originally based in Northern Virginia but has since relocated to Warren County, was chosen in 2019.
The $18,000 raised at Celebration of Hope's most recent gathering on Dec. 9 was presented to Mitchell on Tuesday by Vickers, Smith and Celebration of Hope board member Linda Miles. That brought the total raised for StillBrave over the past three years to $50,000.
"It's a great organization," Miles said of Celebration of Hope. "The fact that the money stays local was one of the reasons I wanted to put in my time."
Mitchell said StillBrave serves a wide area, but all the cash donated by Celebration of Hope will be used to help childhood cancer patients and their families in the Winchester area. For example, he already used several thousand dollars to help a single mother in Winchester who was sickened by COVID-19 while caring for her four children, one of whom has cancer.
"I covered their mortgage, I gave them game systems and food, we bought furniture and school clothes, we helped with transportation costs — everything we could," Mitchell said. "We were able to really ease their minds and take care of some important bills."
Now that StillBrave has received its final check, Celebration of Hope has begun the search for the next cancer-fighting organization to benefit from its three-year support plan. Vickers said the selection process is being conducted quietly by board members and there is no need for any group or individual to submit an application for assistance.
"We haven't finalized anything yet," she said. "We're looking at some organizations locally. We'll see what happens."
To learn more about Celebration of Hope, visit celebrationofhope.net. Information about StillBrave can be found at stillbrave.org.
