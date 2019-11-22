WINCHESTER — Along the pews of the Shenandoah Valley Metropolitan Community Church sat 22 framed photos of transgender people who lost their lives this year from violence and transphobia, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
A single flower accompanied each photo displayed at the church at 203 N. Washington St. (housed in the Quaker Meeting House).
On Wednesday night, 18 people attended a service and candlelight vigil in honor of National Transgender Day of Remembrance.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the national day of mourning transgender people lost to violence. The event was founded by transgender woman Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999 to memorialize the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester in Allston, Mass.
In 2018, 161 hate crimes were reported in Virginia, two of which were anti-transgender cases.
Laura Arellano, director of education and outreach for the AIDS Response Effort (ARE), shared a history of Transgender Day of Remembrance as well as a short video highlighting the history and resilience of trans people in the United States.
Last year, 26 transgender or non-conforming people were killed, most of them black transgender women.
Following the video, the names of the transgender people who died this year from violence were read aloud as a candle was lit in each person’s honor.
The Rev. Mary Bohacek, of the Shenandoah Valley Metropolitan Community Church, told attendees that the tradition of reading the names and lighting a candle gives each person a moment of remembrance.
“Remembering them not just as a nameless face, but a person with a community, with a family and by doing that we’re honoring them as a part of our community,” Bohacek said. “Even as we work to increase our visibility and to increase how the world sees us, these people are still us.”
Attendees then lit each other’s candles and carried the photos of the lives lost through the Loudoun Street Mall to the Hideaway Cafe for a final prayer.
When the group reached Hideaway Cafe, Bohacek told everyone that collectively they had put out a message through their walk, service and vigil that “our lives matter” as members of the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community.
“I don’t know about you guys but I got kissed by three strangers and I passed out half the flowers,” she said on the walk. “So if only one person saw us or heard us, we did some good tonight.”
Mariah Walmsley, 19, of Winchester, said it’s important to remember and mourn the transgender lives lost to hate crimes and prejudice.
When Walmsley thinks about the day it makes her feel “honestly, really disappointed in the world.”
She added that things have improved for the LGBTQ community in Winchester with the city holding Pride Celebrations the past two years and the recent creation of a LGBTQ support group called We Matter Winchester. Walmsley is pansexual, meaning she does not limit her attraction to another person based on their biological sex, gender or gender identity. She’s a member of We Matter Winchester, as well, and said the group has been going well.
Tabby Shanholtzer, a Winchester-area transgender woman, said Transgender Day of Remembrance is special to her because she’s lost transgender friends due to violence and she’s faced violence herself.
“I will no matter what be here for the Transgender Day of Remembrance, because I want to recognize all these needlessly lost lives,” Shanholtzer said.
