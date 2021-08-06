KERNSTOWN — Before she began practicing gymnastics at Shenandoah Tumblers in Frederick County six years ago, Isabella “Bella” Muñoz would perform hand stands in her friend’s front yard.
“I was like woah I can’t even do that,” said Camryn Spantler, 14, who practices with Bella at the local gymnastics studio. Camryn said she always encouraged Bella to come join gymnastics, as she seemed to be a natural fit for the sport.
Teammates and coaches described Bella, who is 11 and a rising sixth grader at Admiral Byrd Middle School, as being very dedicated to gymnastics and strong, too. They also describe her as a very talented and consistent gymnast who loves to eat tacos.
Unfortunately, Bella was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on June 28. ALL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is also the most common type of cancer in children and there is a good chance for a cure among young patients who seek treatment.
Shenandoah Tumblers’ coaches and gymnasts have been developing many ways to spread awareness and raise funds for Bella and her family as they seek treatment in Northern Virginia.
For about a month, the young gymnasts folded 1,000 paper origami cranes — also known as the “bird of happiness” in Japan — which they turned into a mobile that can hang in their gym.
If 1,000 origami cranes are created, 13-year-old gymnast Katelyn Palmer explained it is believed that one’s wish comes true. The crane has also become a sign of hope and healing during difficult times.
The girls came up with the idea to make the paper cranes on their own. Katelyn suggested it after she thought of her aunt who had breast cancer and received a 1,000 paper origami cranes from her family and friends.
“Every time we folded a crane we thought of her,” Katelyn said. “She is part of our gymnastics family and is important to us so we hope she can get well.”
Shenandoah Tumblers Coach Ashley Vukova said folding the cranes for Bella has been an opportunity to bring in positivity and light.
“She’s been on our mind a lot lately,” Vukova said. “It’s been very sad and sometimes hard to get through a practice, but it kind of uplifted us and got us together.”
The girls at Shenandoah Tumblers really miss Bella at their practices. One of her closest friends, Makayla Perez, 10, said she wouldn’t be the same person if she had never met Bella.
Another Shenandoah Tumblers coach, Lauryn Mulligan, said that every time one of the girls was practicing and was too afraid to do a new skill, she would hear the girls tell each other “do it for Bella, be strong for Bella.”
The gymnasts also wear orange every Friday to raise awareness about leukemia and Bella’s condition. They’ve also started a #WeFlipForBella hashtag to rally other area gymnasts to donate and raise awareness for Bella. Other gymnastics club owners have also donated to their fundraisers.
“The gymnastics community has really stepped in to help,” said Chris Kensinger, owner of Shenandoah Tumblers.
They also held a 3 mile walk in Jim Barnett Park to raise awareness for Bella last week.
Shenandoah Tumblers is also selling leotards designed in Bella’s honor to raise funds to help her family with medical bills, lodging, gas and any other things that may come up as Bella gets treatment.
In September, the gymnasts and coaches plan to start holding fundraisers at various local restaurants that will donate proceeds to Bella’s family.
Shenandoah Tumblers also started a GoFundMe for anyone to donate online to help Bella. Since starting the online fundraiser a week ago, they’ve raised more than half of their $10,000 goal.
To learn more or donate to Bella’s online fundraiser, visit https://tinyurl.com/4z6mw8pn.
