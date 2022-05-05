WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity recently implemented a new policy requiring all of its low-income clients to create a will before moving into their new homes.
“If you don’t have a will, it makes it really hard for your family when it’s time to deal with your property,” said Kim Herbstritt, executive director of the Winchester-based Habitat for Humanity chapter at 400 Battaile Drive. “Over the past five years, we’ve probably had four homeowners pass, all of them pretty much unexpected.”
One of those homeowners had two young children but, since she had not prepared a will, no one knew if she wanted her Habitat house to transfer to them or be sold so the kids could pay off the home loan and keep any remaining money.
“Because her kids are underage and there was no will and no estate set up, we almost had to foreclose on the property,” Herbstritt said, because the surviving children were in no position to make monthly mortgage payments. “Thank goodness a family member stepped up and took over guardianship and has been willing to go through the process of setting up an estate with an attorney so when the kids come of age, they can have the house.”
In another case, a Habitat client died without a will but left behind a sole heir. Since there was no will, fthough, Herbstritt said officials still had to go through a time-consuming legal process to ensure no one else could make a legal claim to his house.
“It took a lot of work,” she said. “We want to make sure that no more of our homes that we’ve sold to families are going to get tangled up in some who-knows-what because there’s no will in place.”
Problem is, it costs $300 or more to have an attorney draw up a will and most Habitat clients don’t have that kind of money. That’s why Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity partnered last year with Blue Ridge Legal Services at 303 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester to create wills and other legal documents, including advance medical directives and power of attorney forms, for Habitat clients at no charge.
The two nonprofits share a mission of serving low-income families and individuals. Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity builds and finances homes for people who would have difficulty affording their own residence or qualifying for a mortgage. Blue Ridge Legal Services provides free legal assistance and representation in select civil matters to people whose household incomes are 125% below federal poverty guidelines, which are currently $13,590 per year for an individual and $27,750 per year for a family of four.
“It’s a great partnership,” Herbstritt said.
Jennifer Locke, managing attorney for Blue Ridge Legal Services in Winchester, said most Habitat clients meet those income requirements but each still has to be screened to ensure they qualify for her firm’s free assistance.
“Any person that’s interested in receiving our services has to go through that process,” Locke said.
Once accepted by Blue Ridge Legal Services, staff attorneys work with Habitat clients to create wills that specify what should be done with their homes and other assets once they’re gone.
“If anybody dies without a will in Virginia, the Virginia intestate succession laws determine who inherits your property,” Locke said. “That sometimes is not reflective of what the person really wanted to have happen, and it can get very complex if you’re dealing with divorces, re-marriages and children from a spouse’s prior relationship.”
Many people are reluctant to prepare a will because it requires a person to acknowledge his or her own mortality.
“It forces you to talk about an unpleasant subject,” Locke said. “Nobody likes to talk about death.”
But she and Herbstritt emphasized that a will is the only way for a person to ensure his or her survivors won’t have to deal with attorneys and complicated legal processes while grieving the loss of a loved one.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity was established in 1996 and serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties. Clients who are accepted into the program receive a house with a manageable mortgage payment in exchange for assisting with the home’s construction, preparing a will and learning about home maintenance and financial management. For more information, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
Blue Ridge Legal Services, a nonprofit legal aid program with offices in Winchester, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke, launched in 1974 to provide free representation in select civil matters to low-income clients throughout the Shenandoah and Roanoke valleys. To learn more, visit brls.org.
