WINCHESTER — The Lord Fairfax Health District recorded its highest single-day increase in cases during the pandemic.
The district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, recorded 364 new cases on Friday, well above its previous high of 240 new cases on Jan. 2.
The bulk of Friday’s new cases were reported in Winchester, which counted 151 new cases, and Frederick County, which added 118.
Shenandoah County reported 42 new cases, Warren 26, Page 19 and Clarke eight.
Frederick and Shenandoah each reported one hospitalization and Frederick one death.
Statewide, Virginia added 4,147 new cases, higher than any report from before Dec. 9 but still far lower than its three highs of the pandemic: 9,914 new cases reported Sunday, 7,245 new cases reported Monday and 6,757 new cases reported last Saturday.
Valley Health, which offers vaccines by appointment at Shenandoah University as well as at hospitals in Woodstock, Front Royal and Luray, offered no new appointment signups on Friday.
“Due to limited COVID-19 vaccine supply, we do not have any appointment links to post today, January 22, or over the weekend,” the notice states. “Please check this page again on Monday, January 25, at 12 pm (noon), for another update.”
For more information, visit Valley Health’s site at valleyhealthlink.com
The Virginia Department of Health reports that 376,823 people statewide have received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of 22,580 since Thursday.
It also reports 48,034 people fully vaccinated, up 2,960 from Thursday.
Locally, Frederick reported 4,661 doses (up 192) administered as of Friday morning, along with 717 people fully vaccinated (up 15).
Winchester reported 5,502 doses (up 157) and 859 fully vaccinated (up 21).
Clarke reported 1,495 doses (up 21) and 101 fully vaccinated (up two).
(4) comments
Or just host a super-spreader event!
https://www.dailywire.com/news/hundreds-of-national-guardsmen-test-positive-for-covid-quarantine-after-capitol-duty
You mean like the Million MAGA march you attended? Or the Stop the Steal rally events?
Oh right...
So Winchester has vaccinated 20% of its population while Fredreick Count has vaccinated only 5%. We have been stuck on a phase for almost 3 weeks. Virginia needs to do a phase per week. People are getting sick and dying. Open the vaccine up for all of us!
That would be nice, however, there are issues with that, most notable: supply. They can obtain and distribute only so many doses. While you think you as a Phase 2 recipient need it so bad so you can go browse at your local stores, there are people who have more critical needs, hence the tiered system. The distribution should not be as hamstrung as it has been, but this is a state that tries to de-prioritize public services for the wants of the conservative-minded.
