WINCHESTER — The Lord Fairfax Health District is among several Virginia districts showing new growth in virus cases this week.
On March 19, the University of Virginia’s COVID-19 Model’s weekly report showed that only the Mount Rogers district and the Roanoke City district were reporting slow growth while the rest of the commonwealth had plateaued.
As of Friday, seven districts — Mount Rogers, Blue Ridge, Peninsula, Hampton, Norfolk, Loudoun and Lord Fairfax — all show a slow growth of cases.
The UVA Model has identified a relaxing of personal precautions and growth of coronavirus variants as the two greatest threats to case rate declines.
State health officials on Thursday reported the first in-state cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that first emerged in California last summer.
The discovery of the two California variants in Virginia, collected from Virginia residents between December 2020 and February 2021 means there have been a total of four variants found in Virginia, including variants first discovered in South Africa and the United Kingdom.
The California variants are associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health states in a news release. However, there is no evidence at this time that infections with the variants cause more severe illness.
In total, state health officials have reported 176 cases of coronavirus variants in Virginia.
Because additional cases of variants will likely be identified, health officials are urging people to continue to comply with mitigation measures, including wearing face masks correctly, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when they become eligible.
Though case rates in Virginia remain plateaued above the peaks experienced last summer, the UVA Model’s update says, “Declining case rates observed earlier this year appear to have slowed.”
The Lord Fairfax district, on Friday, added 51 new cases. Its seven-day average is 46 new daily cases.
Though down from a recent seven-day average high of 53.3 cases on March 20, Friday’s average is part of a trend of recently growing averages outlined at the VDH COVID-19 dashboard.
The district’s recent seven-day average of 31.0 new daily cases on March 4 was the lowest it had seen since recording an average of 31 on Oct. 30.
Frederick County on Friday saw the largest increase in cases, recording 20. Warren County added 17, Page County seven, Winchester four, Shenandoah County two and Clarke County one.
But although the district has seen a slight steady rise in recent cases, Friday was the eighth consecutive day with no new reports of virus-related deaths. The district also reported no local hospitalizations on Friday.
Elsewhere in the region, Harrisonburg added 21 new cases. Rockingham County added 15 cases and one death.
Harrisonburg now has 6,124 cases, 176 hospitalizations and 95 deaths. Rockingham has 6,311 cases, 356 hospitalizations and 103 deaths.
Virginia added 1,799 new COVID-19 cases.
The VDH reports that 2,230,858 people (or 26.1% of the population) statewide have received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of 50,525, and 1,209,895 people (or 14.2%) have been fully vaccinated, up 25,978.
The Lord Fairfax district reports that 55,278 people (or 23.0%) have received at least one vaccine dose, an increase of 337, and that 39,265 (or 16.4%) are fully vaccinated, up 352.
Winchester has reported 11,110 doses, up 67, along with 4,764 people fully vaccinated, up 36.
Frederick reported 32,962 doses administered, up 256, and 14,382 people fully vaccinated, up 126.
Clarke reported 6,517 doses, up 83, and 2,966 fully vaccinated, up 60.
Shenandoah reported 18,376 doses, up 116, and 7,851 fully vaccinated, up 73.
Page reported 8,888 doses, up 35, and 3,915 fully vaccinated, up 12.
Warren reported 12,214 doses, up 88, and 5,387 fully vaccinated, up 45.
(1) comment
"Because additional cases of variants will likely be identified, health officials are urging people to continue to comply with mitigation measures, including wearing face masks correctly, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when they become eligible." DID THAT COME FROM THE CDC???? NO, IT DID NOT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.