WINCHESTER — Local improvements to Interstate 81 could begin as soon as this spring, according to Dave Covington, the state’s I-81 Program Delivery Director.
Covington made the announcement at a transportation forum held Monday night at the Frederick County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. The forum gave citizens a chance to talk with officials about road projects. Several dozen people attended.
In April, the Virginia General Assembly approved raising gas taxes along the I-81 corridor to pay for $2.2 billion in improvements to the roadway, in addition to other transportation-related fee hikes. The 2.1% regional gas tax went into effect in July.
About 325 miles of I-81 are in Virginia, stretching from Frederick County to the Bristol area.
Of the 63 improvement projects identified in the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan to make the highway safer for travel, approximately $831.1 million would be spent in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Staunton District, which includes Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties; $875.3 million in the Salem District; and $285.2 million in the Bristol District.
Covington told the crowd there are four I-81 improvement projects planned in Frederick County and Winchester.
Two projects that are expected to begin construction in the late spring/early summer are an exit 302 northbound acceleration lane extension between mile markers 302.5 and 302.9 and an exit 302 northbound deceleration lane extension between mile markers 302.1 and 302.2.
Another planned project, which doesn’t have a construction start date, would extend the northbound acceleration lane at the truck weigh station between Middletown and Stephens City.
Covington said the “big project” locally is a proposed widening of I-81 through Winchester from two to three lanes, from exit 313 to 317, northbound and southbound, a distance of 3.7 miles. The plan is to start design work in 2022-23.
After the meeting, Covington told The Star that the widening project would likely take about five years to complete and cost an estimated $204 million to $268 million.
Overall, the initial projects identified in the I-81 plan could take anywhere from 13 to 18 years to finish, he said. More projects will likely get added over time as needs change and traffic and accident data are updated, he added.
Starting in July, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) must annually update and adopt the I-81 plan in consultation with an I-81 committee. The committee will consist of 15 voting members made up of five planning district commission chairs, four members of the House of Delegates, three members of the Senate and three CTB members. There also will be two ex-officio members —a VDOT commissioner and a Department of Rail & Public Transportation director.
The CTB will annually report to the General Assembly on the status of the I-81 projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.