WOODSTOCK — All of the judges in the 26th Judicial District have recused themselves in the civil lawsuit challenging the decision by the State Board for Community Colleges to rename five colleges, including Lord Fairfax Community College.
The order was entered by district Chief Judge Clarke A. Ritchie in early February. Judges recuse, or excuse, themselves from a case because of a potential conflict of interest or lack of impartiality.
According to court documents, one of the appellants in the lawsuit has an immediate family member who participates in the selection of all judges in the circuit. The document does not name the appellant or the family member.
The 26th Judicial District encompasses Juvenile and Domestic Relations, General District and Circuit Courts in the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the cities of Winchester and Harrisonburg.
The judges' recusals come after Shenandoah County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black had already recused himself from hearing the case, as he previously represented and is friends with William Holtzman, one of the appellants.
Holtzman is the founder of Holtzman Oil Corp, a major fuel supplier in the northern Shenandoah Valley. The other three appellants were unsuccessful candidates for the county’s Board of Supervisors during the November elections.
Bernard Goodwyn, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, designated retired Circuit Court Justice Joanne Alper of the 17th Judicial District to preside in the case. The 17th Judicial District includes Arlington and Falls Church.
No new hearings in the case have been scheduled, and the case remains scheduled to be heard in Shenandoah County.
The suit states that the decision to rename the schools didn’t make changes in compliance with Virginia Code 2.2-4103 of the Virginia Register Act. Among the code’s stipulations are that regulations must be filed with the Registrar of Regulations and be made publicly available.
LFCC, which opened in Middletown in 1970, was named for Thomas, 6th Lord Fairfax (1693-1781), a wealthy landowner and slaveholder. The name change for LFCC will become effective the 2022-2023 school year. The new name will be Laurel Ridge Community College.
In July 2020, the Virginia Community College System board asked Virginia’s 23 community colleges to review the “appropriateness” of their school names. The VCCS board then had to approve the name changes and told officials at two colleges that resisted name changes — Dabney S. Lancaster Community College and Patrick Henry Community College — to reconsider their decisions not to rename. Both colleges were eventually renamed. Dabney S. Lancaster Community College's new name will be Mountain Gateway Community College. Patrick Henry Community College added an ampersand between Patrick and Henry.
Noelle Shaw-Bell, counsel for the VCCS, which includes the State Board for Community Colleges, filed a response to the petition saying the board is immune to the litigation and the petition actually challenges a recommendation, not a regulation.
Shaw-Bell also filed a motion to move the case to Chesterfield County, which is where the State Board for Community Colleges is located, because the appellants have deep personal and professional roots in the Shenandoah Valley, her request states.
The case is being heard in Shenandoah County because that’s where the appellants reside, said Brad Pollack, attorney for the appellants.
Pollack filed a response requesting that the case stays in the area and for Shaw-Bell to pay his attorney fees for a mistake in her motions, for which she apologized.
