WINCHESTER — With the average age of Korean War veterans being 85 or older, the local Korean War Veterans Association (KVWA) is hoping to replenish its ranks.
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the KWVA is actively recruiting Korean War and Korean defense veterans. That includes anyone who served in Korea from Sept. 3, 1945, to the present, and military defense personnel who served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955.
According to a media release from Chapter 313 of the KWVA, defense veterans are taking an increasingly active role in the organization.
Each year, members participate in events in the Northern Virginia and Washington area including visiting hospitalized and shut-in veterans, taking part in parades, joining ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Korean War Memorial, and supporting the veteran community at large.
The six-part mission of the KWVA is to defend the nation, care for veterans, perpetuate the legacy of those who played a part in the Korean War, remember those who died or are missing in action, support a free Korea and maintain the National Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Qualified veterans who helped the United States defend the Republic of Korea are invited to join the KVWA.
For more information, contact Chapter 313’s Frederick County coordinator, Stephen Culbert, at 540-532-2932 or email culbert79@yahoo.com.
Learn more about the association at KWVA.us.
