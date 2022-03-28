The 2022 General Assembly session ended March 12, and several bills from local legislators are headed to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk for his signature.
More bills from local lawmakers would be on the Republican governor’s desk if it weren’t for the Democratic-controlled state Senate, which rejected many proposals passed by the Republican-led House of Delegates, area representatives say.
One large item still on the to-do list is to pass a budget. Lawmakers left Richmond without agreeing on a spending plan but will return on April 4 for a special session to address the unfinished budget.
House of Delegates Republican Whip Michael Webert, R-Marshall, said removing the 2.5% grocery tax, a Youngkin campaign promise, was among the final negotiations in the budget. How localities can make up for the loss of revenue from the grocery tax is among the final budgetary discussions, Webert said.
One notable local item in the House’s budget proposal was $30 million to purchase the right of way of a defunct Norfolk Southern rail line planned for a rails-to-trails project from Broadway to Front Royal, said Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.
Also included is a $5 million amendment request from Del. Bill Wiley, R-Frederick, that adds bed space at Winchester Medical Center so police have a place to bring individuals undergoing a mental crisis. The amendment likely won’t get fully funded, but the money will go toward relieving the burden of law enforcement agencies that need treatment space to bring patients.
“But nothing is coming if we don’t get a budget done,” Shipley said. “That’s job number one.”
As for legislation, Wiley had House Bill 1278 pass out of the House of Delegates and the state Senate. The bill conveys Rabbit Creek from the Department of Wildlife Resources to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation.
Although some of Wiley’s other bills didn’t get out of the Senate, he said he was proud to be chair of the Department of Motor Vehicles subcommittee for the Transportation Committee.
Discussions have begun on ways to improve traffic safety on Interstate 81, Wiley added. “It’s long overdue,” Wiley said. “The status quo is not acceptable.”
Webert had several bills advance to the governor’s desk, he said, including House Bill 206 that requires a deforestation mitigation plan in order to install renewable energy projects. Before clear-cutting forests or farmland for “solar farms,” the legislation seeks to determine adverse or beneficial consequences of installing the projects. Forests and farmland have shown to prevent nutrient runoff into Chesapeake waters, Webert said.
The legislation is a compromise from members of the solar, environmental and agriculture industries, Webert said.
“Everyone isn’t completely happy, so, therefore, I think we ended up with a pretty good, balanced policy,” he said.
Allowing people the right to aquaculture on Chesapeake waters and reducing state restrictions on nonprofits that help students lower debt were among Webert’s other bills that passed both houses of the General Assembly, he said.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, has a bill going to the governor’s office that makes it a class 1 misdemeanor for a person who holds the power of attorney for another to exploit incapacitated adults. Another of Obenshain’s bills establishes a pilot project to index wills at Rockingham Circuit Court and have them searchable by the public.
Another of Obenshain’s bill increases the statute of limitations from one year to five years for a victim under the age of 15 to report that an adult at least three years older had sexual intercourse with them.
Among the defeats in the second-half of the session were bills rolling back restrictions on red-flag laws, Wiley said.
While red-flag laws intend to prevent guns from getting in the hands of people with mental health issues, they are too burdensome for legal gun-owners, Wiley said.
Also rejected was an effort to restore law enforcement’s authority to conduct traffic safety violation stops over issues such as a defective taillight, Wiley added. Local authorities said enforcement of minor infractions of that kind sometimes helped them discover criminal activity.
Webert said partisan politics in the state Senate killed several of his bills including ones that required a photo ID to vote, lowered the gas tax, and reformed regulations to obtain an occupational license.
“For instance, the regulatory reform bill was an extension of something that we started under [Gov. Ralph] Northam. [But] anything thing that smelled remotely of [Youngkin’s] priorities, they killed it,” Webert said of the Senate.
