WINCHESTER — Local LGBTQ support group We Matter Winchester is looking to collect feminine hygiene products, such as pads and tampons, for women in need of them in the area.
“Let’s not only donate, let’s destigmatize the products so people can get them easier,” said William Wright, an administrator for We Matter Winchester.
The products collected will be donated to the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) at 112 S. Kent St. The drive began its collection recently and will run through the end of March, in honor of women’s history month.
Wright added that feminine hygiene products are some of the needed supplies people often don’t think to donate to CCAP, which maintains a food pantry, operates a clothing center and provides other services. He said it’s sad that it’s a reality that some women have to choose between paying for food or maintaining their personal hygiene.
“It’s not an easy topic for people to broach,” he said regarding discussion surrounding the need for feminine hygiene products.
Currently, We Matter Winchester is still looking for businesses to set up boxes at their locations for the drive. Right now, those looking to donate can drop off products at the AIDS Response Effort (ARE) office on 124 W. Piccadilly St. between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We Matter Winchester meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at ARE’s office on West Piccadilly Street.
For more info on the charity drive or We Matter Winchester, visit the group’s Facebook page at @lgbtqwematter also called We Matter Winchester, an LGBTQ Support Group.
