The cast of a documentary miniseries that premiered on the Disney+ platform in April features a talented local man — Akamu “AK” Whatley, chief operations officer at a vehicle customization shop in Frederick County.
In “Rennervations,” Whatley displays his unique skills as an engineer, a fabricator and an all-around ideas man.
The four-part docuseries, which is hosted by well-known actor Jeremy Renner, has a unique premise: repurposing decommissioned government vehicles into “mind-blowing creations” to serve communities worldwide, particularly youth-focused charities.
From Whatley’s perspective as a member of the build crew, “Rennervations” allows him to do what he loves most — rigging vehicles to put a smile on people’s faces — and for a good cause.
“It really validates the work we do and I’m honored to be a part of all of it,” Whatley said. “I love the show and I love its purpose. I love where Jeremy’s (Renner) heart is and he’s doing it for the right reason. Whatever we can do to inspire. I’m the one with all the dad jokes.”
Whatley traveled to Reno, Nevada, when asked to be a member of “Rennervations” build team, which is comprised of talented fabricators from across the country. There, he crafted power systems in unconventional vehicles, and actualized bold custom design ideas — all while testing his trove of “dad jokes” or “one liners” as the cameras panned.
Indeed, Whatley receives plenty of camera-time on “Rennervations.” The first episode follows Whatley and other fabricators as they transform a tour bus into a mobile music studio for the youth charity Base Chicago, an organization that offers unique pathways to success for youth in the city.
The team share jokes as they weld, enjoy friendly competition, and excite over wild rides.
“That guy, the one you can’t see because of the welding shield, he’s a talented builder, and he’s relentless with the dad jokes,” said lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park of Whatley.
“On the first episode, I had to engineer a silent power system that could run this big tour bus that we turned into a recording studio. There were no plans,” Whatley said. “What I loved about the challenge is we all have to figure it out in real time. I don’t know how we did it — the whole team was firing on all cylinders.”
Whatley opened the Chaos Fab Shop in 2012 with his wife, Maria, located on Victory Road outside of Winchester. He builds and repairs off-road and on-road vehicles, although the shop’s business model has expanded well beyond this since its inception. The team at the Chaos Fab Shop also offer classes on fabricating and operate an off-road course where events are held in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
In subsequent episodes, members of the “Rennervations” cast deliver vehicles to Los Cabos, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. Whatley likes to solve problems, especially if there are time constraints involved, with some semblance of competition thrown in to make things interesting.
The “Rennervations” crew also build a mobile studio for a dance team made up of young people who live in an orphanage in Mexico later on in the docuseries. The bus features a stage that folds and expands with the pressing of a button, along with a DJ booth.
“They all hit close to home. We built one for Casa Hogar, an orphanage in Mexico. The kids are wards of the state but not funded by the state,” Whatley said. “They need to raise their own money. They do that through teaching their passion, their love, which is dance. But a hurricane came through and destroyed the building they were given to teach and practice dance in and put on shows.
“Jeremy said, ‘Let’s build a mobile studio and now you can go anywhere.’ So when I showed up down there with Bender, he said we were going to put a twenty-foot dance floor on this side of this bus,” Whatley said, describing a scene from the feel-good television series.
Whatley, who served in the Army from 1996 to 2004, is known locally and nationwide in the off-road community as someone who can fix and rig just about anything so that it will last. He credits his grandfather with his passion for building and fixing things.
“My grandfather hung the moon in my world. He grew up during the Great Depression — if something was broken, he fixed it,” Whatley said. “If he was in the garage, I was in the garage — I wanted to be able to fix everything the way he could.”
Whatley said the Chaos Fab Shop’s vehicles allow families to bond and connect to a burgeoning regional and national offroad community.
“The level of work we do here, it is surgery on these vehicles. It is very precise, mathematical,” Whatley said. “Our vehicles can go places other vehicles can’t. The vehicles I build truly connect to people’s hearts and allow them to spend time with their families.”
Beyond their repair and building work, the Chaos Fab Shop helps companies field test custom and suspension vehicles and operates the Chaos Off Road Park in Capon Bridge. The park holds an off-road course, camping opportunities, and hosts races and events.
The Chaos Fab Shop offers classes on fabricating, tactical training for negotiating obstacles, and disaster response, which are geared for law enforcement officials, Whatley said.
“The shop organically grew. People wanted higher quality products, builds that would last,” said Maria Whatley, who is married to AK and CEO of the Chaos Fab Shop.
Whatley was named a member of the crew on “Rennervations” after appearing on “Truck Night in America” in 2019, a History Channel show where contestants competed in events with custom off-road vehicles they built themselves.
“They brought me in because I can go from an idea on a napkin. I can engineer the idea, I can fabricate the idea, and make it work the first time,” Whatley said. “My coach Bender from ‘Truck Night in America’ called me up and wanted me to help him out on ‘Rennervations.’ I love that I got to go do this build with my friends. I’m honored to be called on to figure all of this stuff out for them. “
On “Truck Night in America,” Whatley competed against four other drivers for a $10,000 prize, eventually winning. The challenges tested speed, handling, and strength while piloting their own customized trucks.
“A lot of it is about inspiring people to build something. Go out there and drive something,” Whatley said. “If I have an opportunity to make someone smile, I’m going to do it.”
“To be able to inspire those kids and show them someone is looking out for them — that felt great,” he added.
