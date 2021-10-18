STEPHENS CITY — Penny Conner couldn’t help but smile as her husband Billy rattled off some of his auctioneering techniques as they sat together in front of their auction house.
Though Conner’s Auction at 1316 Salem Church Road has cut back to being a part-time business, the memories of it surely will never die, the couple said.
That’s in large part because Billy has written an autobiography, “Billy’s Book: The Pilgrimage of a Country Auctioneer,” which features stories from his 86 years of life. Many of them include the auction house.
According to the book’s forward, the book doesn’t go in chronological order, “nor any type of order.”
“It’s just his stories,” the forward reads. “Each chapter equals a voice memo. Each memo equals a moment. These moments create a tapestry of a life led by a country auctioneer and those lives that met him along his pilgrimage. We all have a book to write, and a book to leave behind. This is Billy’s Book.”
Billy and Penny Conner, 74, grew up in the Stephens City area. They’ve seen plenty of changes — some that have lasted years and some that fizzled out in mere days. But one constant since 1968 for the couple has been their auction house.
Though he’s worked many types of jobs over the years, Billy said his passion has always been auctioneering.
“When I was younger, I just loved to hear a good auctioneer. I just loved the way it sounded,” he said with a grin. “There weren’t any bad ones to me, but some were just a little better.”
Billy helped out as an auctioneer with charity sales when he was about 19 years old. The regular auctioneer was called away for something during one of those sales and Billy was asked to step in. That auction showed him that he could do it, so he decided to build his own auction house with the help of some family members and neighbors.
Billy still “calls” auctions to this day, and he has two or three different calls to keep people on their toes and change things up.
His skills also came in handy away from the auction house.
When he needed to break up the monotony on a job site, he would pick up something and “sell” it. It also came in handy during his time with the Army and Air Force, helping to boost morale.
As good as he was at calling auctions, some may argue that he’s an even better storyteller.
In fact, it was his ability to tell stories that led to writing the book.
“We were having a little get-together one night at a restaurant and one of my friends was there telling stories with me. We liked to tell stories,” Billy said. “I was telling some of these things that happened through the years, and he told me that I should write a book. I’d had it in the back of my mind anyhow, but he told me to write a good book about what I’ve seen over my life.”
That was in 2017. About three years later, he gave his son, Matt, two recorders full of stories, saying, “Here’s my book.”
Those recordings were transcribed and turned into pages. Once those pages were filled, Penny and other family members helped edit the book.
Along the way, they were able to relive all of those memories together, reminiscing on some of the people who came through the auction house and where life had taken them over the last 50-plus years.
“When I was editing the book, I laughed and I cried because all of the different memories,” Penny said. “It’s bittersweet that we’re heading toward the end of the business.”
Billy agreed.
“The memories seemed like they just happened,” he said. “I’m sorry I didn’t start writing it early, but when you’re younger you don’t think about stuff like that.”
Meeting people from all walks of life has been one of Billy’s fondest memories of owning the auction house, he said. That and the family atmosphere.
Regular customers and strangers alike became family and friends as soon as they stepped foot on the property.
The Conners would give regular customers “regular” standing numbers for auctions. When those folks passed away, they would retire that number and not give it out to anyone else unless they were a member of that person’s family. They still keep photos of those people and their numbers in a photo album.
“When we would get a stranger in who hadn’t been here before, it wasn’t long before we’d make a friendship,” Billy said. “That’s the way we’ve always been.”
And it wasn’t just a family full of customers. Many of their own family members have their fingerprints all over the auction house. Billy’s dad and neighbor helped him build the auction house. The Conners’ children, nieces and nephews and other neighborhood kids even worked there growing up.
And family was a big reason why Billy decided to write the book in the first place.
“I wanted to leave my grandchildren a little something, you know?” he said. “When they get older and read it, I hope they’ll appreciate it.”
The couple will host a book signing and CD release party — for Penny’s Christmas CD, “A Pine Hill Christmas” — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Conner’s Auction House.
To purchase a copy of the CD or “Billy’s Book,” contact Penny and Billy at connersauction@comcast.net or Matt Conner at sol_i_taire@hotmail.com.
