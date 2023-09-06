Master Gardener Joanne Royaltey invites the public to join a celebration of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association’s 30th anniversary on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown.
“We are proud to be 30 years strong and still growing — promoting environmentally sound horticultural practices, education, training and researched-based solutions in our community,” says Royaltey.
The event is free, but reservations are required due to limited seating. The event will include a showing of “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home,” an environmental documentary featuring renowned entomologist Dr. Douglas Tallamy. Also part of the event will be a panel discussion led by like-minded advocates including the film's director, Catherine Zimmerman.
“It will be a wonderful opportunity for all those who care about where they live and how they can impact their community by making small changes in their own backyard,” says Royaltey, who also works for the Frederick County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Royaltey is a great example of how it’s never too late to grow a green thumb.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, she had very little contact with nature in her early years.
“I grew up in a high-rise without even a houseplant in my apartment,” recalls Royaltey. “The only green I saw was a square of grass between the four high-rise buildings. We called that ‘the big grass’ and it was bordered by a six-foot chain link fence. If any of us kids ever wanted to see what the grass was like and climb over the fence, our families were fined. Anything green was out there beyond reality.”
Upon moving to Frederick County, Royaltey began experimenting with plants in her own yard and became part of the class of 2020’s Extension Master Gardeners (EMG) program.
“My story is just one of hundreds from our Extension Master Gardeners,” says Royaltey. “Each EMG has a special passion but all are united in their desire to continue learning about gardening and then, acting as volunteer educators within our communities, to share their knowledge by helping homeowners solve their home gardening problems using research-based references and solutions.”
Two members of the region’s first EMG class plan to attend the anniversary celebration: Frank Baxter and Skip Bowling. Royaltey credits them for helping to form the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association with Baxter becoming the group’s first president.
“They continue to mentor and inspire EMGs to continue the important work in the community,” says Royaltey.
Royaltey hopes Saturday’s event will spur community conversations around the importance of native plants and why they are vital for the survival of local ecosystems.
She says not only do the organizers want community members to feel empowered with enough knowledge to make a positive difference in the environment, but she also wants to reassure beginning gardeners that the extension office and the EMGs are here to help, not to intimidate or judge.
“We don’t want people to have any guilt about what is currently in their own backyard. At the very least, we hope that everyone will walk away from this event understanding that they can have powerful impacts simply by making a difference in their own backyard.”
Want to go?
The 30th anniversary celebration of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Corron Community Development Center at Laurel Ridge Community College, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown.
Admission and parking are free, but reservations are required.
For more information, call 540-665-5699 or visit www.nsvmga.org/hometown-habitat/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.