WINCHESTER — A peaceful protest planned outside Winchester Medical Center today is aimed at requesting more health care options in the community for women and their families.
Tiffany Shank, of Stephens City, an organizer of the protest and the Facebook group “I Stand with Karen, CNM” says she and other area mothers have been waiting for independent midwives with hospital access.
“Independent midwifery is something that as a community many, many, many of the birthing families have been wanting,” said Shank, a birth and postpartum doula of 10 years who has worked alongside certified nurse-midwife Karen Lint-Nguyen and other doctors and midwives within the Valley Health and INOVA systems.
“Yes, we have midwives,” she said. But there are no independent midwives in the area with hospital access, she explained. “And that’s the key. Having access to safe midwifery care where families feel comfortable birthing in a place where they feel comfortable is important.”
Shank helped start the Facebook group and an online petition after Lint-Nguyen pursued an independent midwifery practice with hospital access.
“Winchester Medical Center requires nurse-midwives to have [obstetrician] backup in the case of an emergency, which is a wise decision,” Shank said.
Lint-Nguyen took the steps to get a collaborative practice agreement with the OB Hospitalists. A tentative agreement was signed but not allowed, and Lint-Nguyen said without the agreement she cannot have privileges to deliver at WMC.
A certified nurse-midwife for 20 years, Lint-Nguyen worked with the former Blue Ridge GYN/OB in Winchester for 14 years and Winchester Women’s Specialists for six years.
Defending her credentials and track record, she said she doesn’t know why Winchester Medical Center denied her request and that she wasn’t given a reason.
Lint-Nguyen said she would have been the first certified nurse-midwife to have independent privileges at Winchester Medical Center.
The role would have offered her low-risk pregnancy patients the guarantee of having Lint-Nguyen deliver their baby at any time of day or night, continuing that trusted relationship they built with their midwife throughout their pregnancy.
“This whole thing is about the women in the community not being given choices,” said Lint-Nguyen. “I think the women’s voices in this community need to be heard — and their families and their husbands.”
Shank agreed: “What I want Valley Health to know is that there are literally thousands of women who are not OK with this choice.”
Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region, works with two midwives at the moment, said Grady W. “Skip” Philips III, president of Winchester Medical Center. Last year, the hospital had five certified nurse-midwives as part of the collaborative care team.
The midwives work with physician practices in the community and have hospital access. They are considered part of a team of people available to expectant mothers.
Saying he can’t comment on individuals, Philips said the hospital has not denied privileges to any certified nurse-midwives.
“The only thing that we need for the midwives is to have a collaborative agreement relative to the coverage and support in helping to ensure that there’s access to care if that patient transitioned — if the mom transitioned — from a lower risk delivery to a more moderate or higher risk, being able to have that coordinated care to ensure the best care for the mom as well as for the infant,” he said.
“There’s not an active application for a certified nurse-midwife in our community, and there’s been none that have been denied,” he said.
But as Lint-Nguyen explained, she didn’t get to the point of being able to apply for privileges.
“The hospitalists and I had an agreement that was signed but needed to be taken to the next step,” she said. “That next step was not permitted by the hospital president. ... Without the agreement I cannot apply for privileges. In essence by blocking the agreement he is blocking my ability to apply for privileges.”
The Valley Health collaborative midwifery model of care requires OB/GYN collaboration for the entire course of a woman’s pregnancy — not only the in-hospital care that the hospitalists would provide.
Philips said he doesn’t know of any certified nurse-midwives in the region who have hospital privileges but are not part of a rotating practice model.
However, the idea of someone who isn’t part of a rotation is what appeals to midwifery supporters around the area, Shank said.
“The midwives’ model of care is woman-centered,” she said. “It provides extra care in prenatal visits.”
In addition to allowing space and time for midwives to answer questions of their patients, she said it’s about a midwife “literally be[ing] with women in labor — sitting on the bed with them and putting your hand on them and getting them through one of the most intense, challenging, joyous times of their lives.”
Also expressing concern over hospitals making decisions for women that they don’t want, she said having an independent midwife would give her more security of choice.
Referencing a national c-section average that’s above 30%, when it could be much less, she said, “That’s a problem.”
Winchester Medical Center reported a 17% c-section rate in 2019 and says the national goal is to have less than 23.9% of all births result in a c-section.
The Centers for Disease Control reports a national average of 31.9% in 2018, which is down from 32% the previous year. Virginia’s average in 2018 was 32.4%, the CDC reports at cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/cesarean_births/cesareans.htm.
Still, midwifery supporters are pushing for better results, and Lint-Nguyen said she has had a consistent C-section rate of 10% or less.
“I want a better outcome,” Shank agreed.
“This affects my future and health and pregnancies,” she said. “For low-risk women, [midwives] bring better statistics and outcomes for moms and babies.”
Women with a previous C-section are sometimes told they can’t have a vaginal birth for their next pregnancy. Though Shank and Lint-Nguyen advocate for vaginal birth whenever possible, a Valley Health representative said WMC also encourages women who had their first baby by C-section to still attempt a vaginal birth after C-section — a process known as VBAC — with their next baby.
The hospital, which reported 2,513 births in 2019, also reported a 78% VBAC success rate last year.
Rosemary Moore, a Winchester mother who is co-organizing the protest and Facebook group, questions the ability of the hospital’s two current midwives to support the potentially dozens of mothers seeking a midwifery birth.
“At the heart of this issue, it is choice for birthing families, and that is what is being taken away from women in our community who are waiting to birth their babies with the kind of care they want,” Moore said. People are waiting for the care they want, she said, or they’re driving elsewhere.
Lint-Nguyen agreed: “If we’re going to be a big regional trauma center, how can it be that we can’t have something as simple as midwifery in the hospital unless it’s through physician groups? It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Shank and Moore started a petition to encourage Valley Health to reconsider its decision to work with Lint-Nguyen, as well as raise awareness for their cause. The petition, titled Bring Independent Midwifery to Winchester Medical Center, had more than 5,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lint-Nguyen, who announced in a Facebook post when her efforts to open an independent midwifery practice did not materialize, said she never thought this would grow into a movement. She said she posted as a way of informing her clients of her plans and giving herself some closure.
“I’m very saddened by this. I didn’t do anything wrong. ... I’ve followed the rules for the last 20 years, and it didn’t matter. Independent midwives cannot get through that door.”
In addition to holding the Saturday protest, Moore and Shank are hoping to sit down with Philips and other Valley Health administrators to discuss their concerns.
“If Valley Health hears what we have to say and reverses their decision, amazing,” Shank said. “That obviously is the ultimate goal.”
Moore agreed: “We want to keep going there.”
If not, Shank continued, the community needs to know.
“Then people know that they are going to have to go elsewhere, and they can start to plan and prepare for that,” she said.
“This isn’t just about today, this isn’t just about Karen, this is about tomorrow and this is about the future. It’s so much bigger than just us.”
The Bring Independent Midwives to WMC protest will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1840 Amherst St. Protesters will congregate on the public sidewalk. Details are on Facebook at the “I Stand with Karen, CNM” page and on the event page: facebook.com/events/1529922837188829.
